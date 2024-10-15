Megan Thee Stallion to tell her story in new documentary

Megan Pete, better known as Megan Thee Stallion, is ready to tell her story. This week, the “Houston Hottie” announced the release date of an upcoming documentary with Prime Video. Production on “Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words” was led by Emmy-winning director Nneka Onuorah, who also directed Lizzo’s reality series “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.”

“Hotties my documentary is out Oct 31st,” the rapper captioned an Instagram post announcing the news. “I’m nervous and excited for yall to see it butttt it’s finally here.”

“I feel so honored to work with Amazon MGM Studios, Roc Nation, and TIME Studios to share Megan’s story,” Onuorah added, per Variety. “Her raw and beautiful spirit really shines through in the film. She is a champion for all women who deserve their truth to be heard.”

According to the film’s synopsis, the forthcoming documentary will provide “unprecedented access to the multi-faceted woman behind the persona,” Megan Pete. From her road to stardom to her experience navigating grief, public pressure and success, “Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words” will take viewers through the star’s journey to date.

Beyond releasing chart-topping records, the Grammy-winning artist has faced public scrutiny for her performances, lyrics, sensuality, and more. In 2022, the rapper became both a social media target and a beacon of hope for violence survivors after winning her lawsuit against Tory Lanez, who shot her in the foot in 2020.

“When the guilty verdict came on December 23, 2022, it was more than just vindication for me; it was a victory for every woman who has ever been shamed, dismissed, and blamed for a violent crime committed against them,” she said, as previously reported by theGrio. “For anyone who has survived violence, please know your feelings are valid. You matter. You are not at fault. You are important. You are loved. You are not defined by your trauma. You can continue to write beautiful, new chapters to your life story.”

In addition to surviving the shooting, Megan Thee Stallion survived the judgment of fellow rappers and social media users questioning the validity of her claims against Lanez. Candidly expressing the toll the court case and accompanying social media discourse had on her mental health, the rapper became an advocate, launching the “Bad B— Have Bad Days Too” website, which offers links to mental health services, resources and therapy-focused organizations.

“The documentary unpacks Megan’s most vulnerable moments in a powerful way that allows fans to meet the real Megan Pete,” the Prime Video film description noted.

Stream “Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words” on Prime Video on October 31.