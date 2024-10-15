So, what really happened with the Bath and Body Works ‘Klandle’?

Bath and Body Works has issued an apology after going viral online for candle packaging that resembled Ku Klux Klan hoods. 

Haniyah Philogene
Oct 15, 2024
Bath and Body Works issues apology for controversial KKK-like candle design. (Photo: Adobe Stock)

After an early attempt to jump into the holiday spirit failed, Bath and Body Works has issued an apology for a potentially offensive design. Recently, the popular personal care brand went viral when consumers noticed that the packaging design on one of its new holiday candles resembled Ku Klux Klan hoods

Though the “Snowed In” candle’s label was designed to resemble the cut-paper snowflakes often made by schoolchildren, the snowflake’s white cone-shaped outer edges, each with two holes in the center, led to the KKK comparison. Resembling the white hoods ubiquitous with members of one of the oldest and most infamous hate groups in the United States, social media users dubbed the candle the “Klandle.” With the further consideration that the Anti-Defamation League has labeled imagery of KKK hoods as a hate symbol, users were particularly outraged that the brand would release the candle design. 

“Definitely not malicious but clearly a wildly unfortunate graphic design oversight,” one TikTok user commented. “Like no one squinted and said, ‘Wait’???” 

“Baby they FAILED with this one,” another added. 

In the wake of the gaffe, many users emphasized how avoidable the mistake was — while questioning the racial diversity in the brand’s decision-making ranks. In a statement to CNN, a Bath and Body Works spokesperson revealed that the design was “unintentional” and has since been removed from its website and retail stores.

“At Bath and Body Works, we are committed to listening to our teams and customers and committed to fixing any mistakes we make — even those that are unintentional like this one,” the company representative told the outlet. “We apologize to anyone we’ve offended and are swiftly working to have this item removed and are evaluating our process going forward.”

This is not the first time Bath and Body Works has been criticized for its product packaging. In 2022, social media users criticized the brand for adding traditional African Kente designs to existing scents in honor of Black History Month. 

“Why I’m thinking Bath and Body Works have a new fragrance and it’s the same fragrance only in kente cloth colors,” a user wrote on X

Bath and Body Works has reportedly canceled pre-orders of the controversial “Snowed In” candle. 

