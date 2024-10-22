Harris raises $633 million in the third quarter but spends heavily in final push

The Kamala Harris campaign tops $1 billion in fundraising, maintaining a significant lead over Trump as the final election stretch begins.

Associated Press
Oct 22, 2024
Kamala Harris Georgia
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a church service and early vote event at Divine Faith Ministries International, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Jonesboro, Ga. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris ‘ campaign and affiliated Democratic groups raised about $633 million for the quarter, which ended last month, pushing their total to over $1 billion while maintaining a large financial advantage over Republican candidate Donald Trump in the presidential election’s final sprint.

The vice president’s campaign, the Democratic National Committee and state parties raised more than $359 million in September alone. Harris’ campaign raised about $222 million in September. Harris’ team alone spent more than it took in last month, paying out about $270 million to help boost a large advertising push, as it works to reach voters on the radio, television, online, billboards and other avenues.

The Harris campaign and affiliated committees entered October with $346 million on hand, according to federal filings.

The Trump campaign, the Republican National Committee and affiliated groups previously reported raising $160 million in September — up from the $130 million they reported raising in August. They had $283 million in the bank to start October.

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump attends the New York Jets football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Harris’ campaign didn’t preview its quarterly haul before filing finance records. That was a break from tradition, when it reported large monthly totals that have far exceeded those raised by Trump and the GOP since Harris took over at the top of the ticket from President Joe Biden in July.

Ahead of its latest filings, though, the Harris campaign said on Sunday night that 95% of its third quarter donations were under $200. Around 6 million donors made over 13.1 million contributions to Harris, including 4.3 million people who donated for the first time this election cycle, the campaign said.

Harris also benefited from star power to boost donations.

The vice president’s team said she raised $55 million in one late September weekend where she went on a fundraising blitz in California. She raised $28 million at an event in Los Angeles that featured a bevy of stars including Jessica Alba, Lily Tomlin, and Stevie Wonder. She also raised $27 million during a San Francisco event, which was attended by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The prior weekend, Harris raised $27 million during a glitzy fundraiser in New York City.

Politics

Could Kamala Harris inspire a new wave of Black women to run for office?

Politics

Beyond polls between Harris and Trump, one candidate stands out with advantage

Elections

Harris raised a massive $310 million in July, as she looks to reset November’s race against Trump

Politics

In battleground Georgia, some poor people see no reason to vote. That decision could sway election

Elections

Downballot: Donald Trump is not a threat to democracy

Politics

Ex-NFL star Le’Veon Bell under fire for sexist and vulgar remark about Kamala Harris

Entertainment

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducts Dionne Warwick, Mary J. Blige, A Tribe Called Quest and more

Lifestyle

My kids experienced Howard University’s homecoming for the first time and I’m pretty sure one of them has decided his college future

