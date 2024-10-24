Cardi B says she’s hospitalized with medical emergency, will miss music festival

“I am so sad to share this news, but I’ve been in the hospital recovering from a medical emergency the last couple of days and I won’t be able to perform at ONE MusicFest,” Cardi B wrote on Instagram. She gave no details about her condition.

Associated Press
Oct 24, 2024
Cardi B postpartum, Cardi B snap back, Did Cardi B have her baby?, Cardi B baby, Cardi B kids, Is Cardi B still pregnant?, Cardi B pregnant, When did Cardi B have her last baby? theGrio.com
Cardi B attends the 4th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 21, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Jason Lee/Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards)

NEW YORK (AP) — Cardi B says she has been hospitalized with a medical emergency and will have to miss a Saturday night headlining performance at an Atlanta music festival.

“I am so sad to share this news, but I’ve been in the hospital recovering from a medical emergency the last couple of days and I won’t be able to perform at ONE MusicFest,” the Grammy-winning rapper wrote on Instagram. “It breaks my heart that I wont get to see my fans this weekend.”

She added, “I’ll be back better and stronger soon. Don’t Worry.”

The 32-year-old New York native gave no details on her condition.

Cardi gave birth to her third child with rapper Offset less than two months ago. The two are going through a divorce.

She was to have performed along with Earth, Wind & Fire, Nelly, Gunna and GloRilla at the two-day ONE Music Fest.

Lifestyle

Health

The chronic illness community reacts to Solange Knowles revealing POTS, Sjogrens, and MCAS diagnosis

Lifestyle

‘Thank you for being my hero’: 5-year-old girl reunites with NYC bus driver who saved her from wandering the city alone

Lifestyle

Cardi B addresses prank call that brought CPS to her house and new grievances against Offset

Education

Fewer students are disclosing their race when applying to top universities and colleges, according to data

Lifestyle

Kendrick Lamar explains how the ‘power of vulnerability’ shapes his mindset as an artist and man

Culture Watch

President Joe Biden delivers an emotional speech while honoring Queen Latifah, Spike Lee, Missy Elliott, and more

Lifestyle

Tricks and alternatives to make Halloween a treat for the entire family

Style

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Kerry Washington, Cynthia Erivo, and more dazzle on the 4th annual Academy Museum Gala red carpet

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

Cardi B addresses prank call that brought CPS to her house and new grievances against Offset

Cardi B addresses prank call that brought CPS to her house and new grievances against Offset

By TheGrio

GloRilla conquers self-doubt on her path to becoming one of hip-hop’s most promising voices

GloRilla conquers self-doubt on her path to becoming one of hip-hop’s most promising voices

By TheGrio

Eminem throws support behind Kamala Harris at Detroit rally with Obama

Eminem throws support behind Kamala Harris at Detroit rally with Obama

By TheGrio

After She Vanished In 2018, Her Then-Boyfriend Was Found Guilty Of Assault And Stalking, But She Still Remains Missing

After She Vanished In 2018, Her Then-Boyfriend Was Found Guilty Of Assault And Stalking, But She Still Remains Missing

By Chip Chick

She Wouldn’t Bail Out Her Best Friend After They Blew Money On Concert Tickets And Couldn’t Afford Rent, So She Got Blocked On Social Media

She Wouldn’t Bail Out Her Best Friend After They Blew Money On Concert Tickets And Couldn’t Afford Rent, So She Got Blocked On Social Media

By Chip Chick

After Being Misdiagnosed, She Spent 18 Months In A Wheelchair Unable To Walk Or Stand Up, And She’s Learning How To Do This All Over Again

After Being Misdiagnosed, She Spent 18 Months In A Wheelchair Unable To Walk Or Stand Up, And She’s Learning How To Do This All Over Again

By Chip Chick

Jamie Foxx, 56, Breaks Down In Tears During First Show Since Mysterious Health Scare – ‘God Is Good’

Jamie Foxx, 56, Breaks Down In Tears During First Show Since Mysterious Health Scare – ‘God Is Good’

By TheMix.net

After She Went Missing In 2012, Her Car Was Found Abandoned Not Far From Her Home, But Her Boyfriend Searched The Vehicle Before Contacting Police

After She Went Missing In 2012, Her Car Was Found Abandoned Not Far From Her Home, But Her Boyfriend Searched The Vehicle Before Contacting Police

By Chip Chick

Attorney General Warns Taylor Swift Fans About Major Ticket Scam – ‘Be Vigilant’

Attorney General Warns Taylor Swift Fans About Major Ticket Scam – ‘Be Vigilant’

By TheMix.net