Giannis Antetokounmpo explains wearing a Halloween costume to a postgame press conference: ‘I’m a father first’

Giannis Antetokounmpo is in the Halloween spirit. After losing to the Chicago Bulls on October 25, the Milwaukee Bucks player decided to do his postgame press conference in a Mr. Potato Head costume. While many saw his outfit as comical, Antetokounmpo explained the costume represented more than just Halloween.

“I chose this costume because I’m a father first,” he explained. “I have three kids. I have to go entertain my kids.”

The Mr. Potato Head costume was reportedly part of Antetokounmpo’s 2024 family costume. The basketball player, his wife Mariah Riddlesprigger, and their three children — Liam, 4, Maverick, 3, and daughter Eva, 13 months — each wore “Toy Story”-inspired outfits in anticipation of the holiday.

In addition to his commitment to his children, the NBA star admitted that his wife, Riddlesprigger, played a part in his decision to wear the costume to the press conference. When asked about his outfit of the day, Antetokounmpo jokingly explained that when you’re married, “you don’t have no say in things.”

“When the day starts, you have, like, a schedule. This is what you’re going to do today,” he added. “You’re going to go to practice, you’re going to come back, you’re going to interact with the kids. Then, you’re going to take a nap, and then we have a costume ready for you.”

Despite his status as an NBA player, the father of three explained that his wife pushed him to wear the outfit. “Win or lose, you’re going to wear that costume because, at the end of the day, you’re a father and after, a basketball player.”

However, Halloween costumes are becoming a tradition for the athlete. Just last year, the NBA star was spotted wearing an “Incredible Hulk” costume during another press conference.

