Cause of death for activist Shirley Raines revealed nearly a month after her passing

The death of activist Shirley “Ms. Shirley” Raines set off shockwaves in communities along the West Coast and worldwide. The Beauty 2 The Streetz founder was found unresponsive on the side of her bed at her home on January 27. Despite her youngest daughter attempting to reach her to conduct a wellness check, Raines was pronounced deceased. She was 58 years old.

Her daughter, Danielle Williams, confirmed that Raines died of hypertensive heart disease. The Clark County Coroner’s Office confirmed the manner of death to PEOPLE, saying Raines died naturally and there was no foul play.

With Beauty 2 The Streetz, Raines found a passion in assisting the unhoused by distributing resources and goods, particularly on Skid Row. The organization’s popularity blossomed on TikTok and Instagram, where both pages have combined to amass over 6 million followers. The nonprofit organization also assisted in makeovers for women in the unhoused community.

“Ms. Shirley dedicated her life to serving others and made an immeasurable impact on homeless communities throughout Los Angeles and Nevada,” a post shared on Instagram following Raines’ death reads. “Through her tireless advocacy, deep compassion, and unwavering commitment, she used her powerful media platform to amplify the voices of those in need and to bring dignity, resources, and hope to some of the most underserved populations.”

Two days after Raines’ passing, Beauty 2 The Streetz shared an update on Instagram, thanking the community for its outpouring of support following a “shock” loss.

“We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, prayers, and comfort we have received for our beloved CEO, Ms. Shirley Raines,” the statement read. “Your support has meant more to us than words can express during this incredibly difficult time.”

The statement continued: “We are working closely with Ms. Shirley’s family to ensure her legacy is honored as we move forward and that the work she was so deeply proud of continues. We ask that you please understand this is an extremely difficult time for all involved, and we kindly ask for positivity in honor of Ms. Shirley. Thank you for the continued love and support shown to Ms. Shirley, her family, and the Beauty 2 The Streetz team.”