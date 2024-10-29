Bold, beautiful Black fashion won at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

On Monday, Oct. 28, celebrities joined some of the fashion industry’s biggest names in New York City for the annual CFDA Fashion Awards. Transforming the city’s American Museum of Natural History into a fashion exhibition, the Council of Fashion Designers of America celebrated a host of Black fashion icons and designers.

Hosted by award-winning actress and “Wicked” star Cynthia Erivo, Jamaican-American designer Rachel Scott won American Womenswear Designer of the Year for her brand Diotima. Since its inception three years ago, the designer’s brand has gained acclaim for its inclusive, authentic, and nuanced depiction of Caribbean culture in its knitted, tailored, and artisanal designs seen on stars like Angel Reese, Aurora James, Solange, Ayesha Curry, and more.

In addition to awarding designers’ artistry, each year, the CFDAs celebrate one star with notable style through its annual Fashion Icon Award. This year, Erykah Badu was the CFDA’s Fashion Icon recipient.

“This honor is amazing, and I do not take it for granted,” Badu said in a statement, per CFDA. “I’ve always had a love for taking bits and pieces of the things I am attracted to, and creating something far more grand than the sum of those parts. From the music I make to the looks I put on, to the technology I’m developing, I’m always looking for innovative, exciting ways to be more expressive and connect with people — to be closer to nature.”

“Erykah Badu and fashion are synonymous in many ways… Erykah effortlessly exudes herself, her unique point of view, through the clothing she chooses to wear… and each look she dreams up is so individual and true to herself…,” Thom Browne, chairman of the CFDA and a frequent Badu collaborator, added.

Explore some of the evening’s best looks below: