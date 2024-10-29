Bold, beautiful Black fashion won at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

On Monday, Oct. 28, celebrities joined some of the fashion industry’s biggest names in New York City for the annual CFDA Fashion Awards. Transforming the city’s American Museum of Natural History into a fashion exhibition, the Council of Fashion Designers of America celebrated a host of Black fashion icons and designers.
Hosted by award-winning actress and “Wicked” star Cynthia Erivo, Jamaican-American designer Rachel Scott won American Womenswear Designer of the Year for her brand Diotima. Since its inception three years ago, the designer’s brand has gained acclaim for its inclusive, authentic, and nuanced depiction of Caribbean culture in its knitted, tailored, and artisanal designs seen on stars like Angel Reese, Aurora James, Solange, Ayesha Curry, and more.
In addition to awarding designers’ artistry, each year, the CFDAs celebrate one star with notable style through its annual Fashion Icon Award. This year, Erykah Badu was the CFDA’s Fashion Icon recipient.
“This honor is amazing, and I do not take it for granted,” Badu said in a statement, per CFDA. “I’ve always had a love for taking bits and pieces of the things I am attracted to, and creating something far more grand than the sum of those parts. From the music I make to the looks I put on, to the technology I’m developing, I’m always looking for innovative, exciting ways to be more expressive and connect with people — to be closer to nature.”
“Erykah Badu and fashion are synonymous in many ways… Erykah effortlessly exudes herself, her unique point of view, through the clothing she chooses to wear… and each look she dreams up is so individual and true to herself…,” Thom Browne, chairman of the CFDA and a frequent Badu collaborator, added.
Explore some of the evening’s best looks below:
Erykah Badu | 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Erykah Badu at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards.(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Cynthia Erivo | 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Cynthia Erivo at the 2024 CFDA Awards. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Cynthia Erivo | 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Cynthia Erivo at the 2024 CFDA Awards. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Da'Vine Joy Randolph | 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Da’Vine Joy Randolph at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards (Photo: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com)
Ciara | 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Ciara at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards (Photo: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com)
Angel Reese | 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Angel Reese at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards (Photo: nMatteo Prandoni/BFA.com)
Winnie Harlow | 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Winnie Harlow at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards (Photo: nMatteo Prandoni/BFA.com)
Teyana Taylor | 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Teyana Taylor at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards (Photo: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com)
Victoria Monét & LaQuan Smith | 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
(Left to right) Victoria Monét and LaQuan Smith at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards (Photo: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com)
Monet McMichael | 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Monet McMichael at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards (Photo: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com)
Alva Claire & Rachel Scott | 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
(Left to right) Alva Claire, Rachel Scott at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards (Photo: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com)
Yseult | 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Yseult at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards (Photo: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com)n
Sabrina Dhowre Elba | 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Sabrina Dhowre Elba at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards (Photo: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com)
Tyla | 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Tyla at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards (Photo: nMatteo Prandoni/BFA.com)
GloRilla | 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
GloRilla at the 2024 CFDA Awards (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Tayshia Adams | 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Tayshia Adams at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards (Photo: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com)
Carter Gregory | 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Carter Gregory at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards (Photo: Carter Gregory)
La La Anthone | 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
La La Anthony at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards. (Photo: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com)n
Joey Bada$$, Mickalene Thomas, Soull Ogun, Dynasty Ogun | 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
(Left to right) Joey Bada$$, Mickalene Thomas, Soull Ogun, Dynasty Ogun at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards (Photo: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com)
Bethann Hardison | 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Bethann Hardison at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards (Photo: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com)
Victor Cruz | 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Victor Cruz at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards (Photo: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com)n
Jeremy O. Harris | 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Jeremy O. Harris at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards (Photo: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com)
Precious Lee | 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Precious Lee at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards (Photo: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com)
Aweng Ade-Chuol | 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Aweng Ade-Chuol at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards (Photo: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com)
Joan Smalls | 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Joan Smalls at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards (Photo: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com)
Andre 3000 | 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
André 3000 at the 2024 CFDA Awards. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Erykah Badu | 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Erykah Badu at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards.(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)