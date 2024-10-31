Los Angeles sees bus burned, store thefts and rowdy crowds after Dodgers win World Series

Video showed people throwing objects at police in Los Angeles as sirens blared and officers told them to leave the area after the Dodgers defeated the Yankees in Game 5 in New York.

Associated Press
Oct 31, 2024
Los Angeles, World Series, Los Angeles Dodgers, theGrio.com
Fans celebrate on the streets after the Los Angeles Dodgers won against the New York Yankees in the baseball World Series Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rowdy crowds took to the streets of Los Angeles after the Dodgers won the World Series, setting a city bus on fire, breaking into stores and setting off fireworks. A dozen arrests were reported by police Thursday.

Video showed people throwing objects at police in Los Angeles as sirens blared and officers told them to leave the area after the Dodgers defeated the Yankees in Game 5 in New York.

A person carries out items from a ransacked Nike store after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees to win the baseball World Series Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

Other video showed revelers standing atop a bus waving a Dodgers banner and people running from a boarded-up Nike store with armfuls of sneakers before throwing the merchandise into cars parked outside. No injuries were reported.

“As we celebrate this achievement tonight and in the coming days, violence will not be tolerated,” Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement. The mayor said the Los Angeles Police Department will be on high alert throughout the week to protect communities and businesses in the city, which has been the site of previous unrest after championship wins by both the Lakers and the Dodgers.

There were some “unruly, and at times violent and hostile celebrations” after Wednesday’s win, with several acts of vandalism, including the burning of a Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus, LAPD spokesperson Officer Drake Madison said in an email. An email seeking details was sent to the transportation authority.

Arrests were on charges such as failure to disperse, receiving stolen property or commercial burglary, Madison said. There were also several instances of street takeovers downtown and police used less-lethal munitions to control several hostile and violent crowds, Madison said. In the coming days, detectives will attempt to identify those responsible for crimes, he said.

The Dodgers plan to commemorate their World Series championship Friday with a downtown parade followed by a celebration at Dodger Stadium. The team said Wednesday that because of logistics, traffic and timing, fans won’t be able to attend both events.

The parade was expected to include members of the Dodgers traveling atop double-decker buses along a 45-minute route on city streets.

Mayor Karen Bass planned a Thursday morning news conference to discuss logistics for the celebrations.

Recommended Stories

Lifestyle

Megan Thee Stallion reminds teens they are ‘never a bother’ with new mental health initiative

Lifestyle

It’s official: Rihanna is for the children

Lifestyle

Walking pneumonia cases are spiking among children, says the CDC. Here’s what you need to know

Books

Keke Palmer is reclaiming ‘the narrative’ around her relationship with ex Darius Jackson

Lifestyle

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum call off engagement after three years

Health

Tabitha Brown was experiencing bladder leaks. Now, she wants to talk about it

Lifestyle

Naomi Osaka shares the ‘disheartening’ struggle of postpartum weight loss

Lifestyle

Bold, beautiful Black fashion won at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

Ballot drop box fires rekindle concerns that election conspiracy theories are making them a target

Ballot drop box fires rekindle concerns that election conspiracy theories are making them a target

By TheGrio

‘Chaos and confusion’: Burning of ballot boxes raises concerns for election integrity and political violence

‘Chaos and confusion’: Burning of ballot boxes raises concerns for election integrity and political violence

By TheGrio

A decade of racial justice activism transformed politics but landmark reforms remain elusive

A decade of racial justice activism transformed politics but landmark reforms remain elusive

By TheGrio

He Dipped Into His Wedding Fund In Order To Be Able To Afford World Series Tickets

He Dipped Into His Wedding Fund In Order To Be Able To Afford World Series Tickets

By Chip Chick

Attorney General Warns Taylor Swift Fans About Major Ticket Scam – ‘Be Vigilant’

Attorney General Warns Taylor Swift Fans About Major Ticket Scam – ‘Be Vigilant’

By TheMix.net

She Ran Away From A South Dakota Children’s Home On Super Bowl Sunday In 2019, And Her Disappearance Remains One Of The Biggest Unsolved Mysteries In The Area

She Ran Away From A South Dakota Children’s Home On Super Bowl Sunday In 2019, And Her Disappearance Remains One Of The Biggest Unsolved Mysteries In The Area

By Chip Chick

Tears of Joy: Watch the Moment a Traumatized Dog Leaves the Shelter for a Fresh Start

Tears of Joy: Watch the Moment a Traumatized Dog Leaves the Shelter for a Fresh Start

By Rocky Kanaka

Soak Up Western-Chic Vibes At Denver’s Urban Cowboy Hotel

Soak Up Western-Chic Vibes At Denver’s Urban Cowboy Hotel

By Maxim

Denzel Washington, 69, Comes Unglued – Lashes Out At Fans In Heated NYC Exchange

Denzel Washington, 69, Comes Unglued – Lashes Out At Fans In Heated NYC Exchange

By TheMix.net