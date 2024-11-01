10 legendary Black boxers who shaped the sport of boxing

Black boxers have provided entertainment for decades, whether watching them live in Vegas or paying for a fight on cable TV. Many people admire the physical powers of anyone who can constantly take and deliver repeated punches. However, the violence of boxing goes hand-in-hand with extreme discipline, fitness, and the ability to drive social change.

10 of boxing’s greatest Black boxers

These ten men stand out as some of the greatest athletes of all time.

Muhammad Ali

American boxer Muhammad Ali (1942-2016) training with a speed bag ahead of his fight against Britain’s Brian London, in London, England, 3rd August 1966. (Photo by R McPhedran/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo R. McPhedran / Getty Images

When it comes to Black athletes who have changed sports, used their impact politically and always had a great soundbite, the first name that often comes to mind is Muhammad Ali. Born Cassius Clay, his unmatched career record was 56-5, including 37 knockouts. At the height of Ali’s career, his firm stance against the war in Vietnam banned him from the sport for four years. During that time, he never wavered as a conscientious objector. Ali chose to save the real fight for civil rights and regained the heavyweight champion title in 1974 after beating Joe Frazier.

Joe Louis (Joseph Louis Barrow)

American boxer and world heavyweight champion Joe Louis Barrow (1914 – 1981) during his service in the US Army. (Photo by Express Newspapers/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Express Newspapers / Getty Images

Boxing fans understand that Joe Louis’ legacy goes beyond winning his first 27 fights in a row. After a surprising loss to German boxer Max Schmeling in 1936, he would beat him in a rematch considered a symbolic fight against Hitler, who was already conquering Europe at the time. Louis further stands out not only among famous Black boxers but all boxers, as he held his champion status for 12 years.

Mike Tyson

FILE – Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson stands on the field before an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. When New York’s Adult Survivors Act expired on Friday, Nov. 24, more than 3,700 legal claims had been filed, with many of the last few coming against big-name celebrities, such as Tyson, and a handful of politicians. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Among the heavyweight champions who came closest to matching Ali’s record is Mike Tyson, who retired with a 50-6 record that included 44 knockouts. His boxing career legacy began at 18 when he knocked out Hector Mercedes in one round. Fast forward two years: The ear-loving Tyson becomes the youngest to hold the heavyweight title as a 20-year-old.

Terence Crawford

Terence Crawford celebrates his undisputed welterweight championship boxing match win over Errol Spence Jr., Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Of course, famous Black American boxers aren’t just in the heavyweight class. Hailing from Omaha, Nebraska, Terence Crawford stands alone in being undisputed in two different weight classes. One particular highlight came in 2013 after winning on a unanimous decision during a 10-round faceoff against Breidis Prescott. Going from 135 to 154 pounds, he has collected 40 wins and 11 knockouts to date. He is also taking up an important fight outside the ring so boxers can receive benefits like pensions and insurance.

Gervonta Davis

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 15: WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis waits for the start of his his title defense against Frank Martin at MGM Grand Garden Arena on June 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Davis retained his title with an eighth-round knockout. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Steve Marcus / Getty Images

Hailing from Baltimore, Gervonta “Tank” Davis is another standout of Black boxers by being a former three-division world champion mentored by Floyd Mayweather. With a career stat of five world titles, a 29-0 record and $36 million in earnings, the undefeated professional continues to secure his legacy.

Sugar Ray Robinson

6th July 1951: World welterweight boxing champion of the world Sugar Ray Robinson (1921 – 1989) in training. George Gainford is at the ringside. (Photo by Stroud/Express/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Stroud / Getty Images

You know you’re a badass when Muhammad Ali declares you, “The king, the master, my idol.” As this welterweight champion American boxer transitioned into becoming a middleweight title holder, Robinson amassed a 128-1-2 record that included 84 knockouts. Despite over 200 matches, he never suffered a physical knockout. Living it up in his adopted home of Harlem, NY, he made waves as one of the first athletic superstars outside the ring.

George Foreman

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 12: George Foreman speaks onstage during the Big George Foreman screening at Regal Atlantic Station on April 12, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Releasing) – Credit: Photo Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Before he created a popular grill and named all five sons after him, the Texas native made history as the oldest to hold the heavyweight title at age 45. His pro career started after winning gold in the heavyweight division during the 1968 Olympics, followed by 37 straight wins. After a knockout by Ali and a loss to Jimmy Young, retirement was time to give back by starting the Foreman Youth and Community Center in Houston. He also showed that famous Black boxers could do more than punch thanks to his business prowess with his self-named grill, books, and clothing line.

Floyd Mayweather, Jr.

After coming from a family of dominant Black boxers, Mayweather retired with a perfect 50-0 record with 27 knockouts. He fought several other big names like Oscar de la Hoya and Manny Pacquiao. Thanks to such career achievements, his image forever sits in a special place on the World Boxing Council’s Green and Gold Belts. He has gone on to mentor others like Gervonta “Tank” Davis while diving into fitness entrepreneurship.

Jack Johnson

A boxing match between Jack Johnson and Jess Willard in Havana, Cuba – Both men sparring in the first round, April 1915. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Hulton Archive / Getty Images

The son of former slaves, Jack Johnson didn’t hold back in defying social norms expected of a Black American. He wore furs, married white women and drove fancy cars while boldly displaying wealth. With over 200 pounds and over six feet of height, Johnson quickly dominated the sport to win the World Colored Heavyweight title in 1903. His defeat of Tommy Burns in 1908 made him the first Black boxer to win the World Heavyweight Championship. After winning the “Fight of the Century” against James J. Jeffries — more of a battle to protect ideas of white superiority during Jim Crow — Johnson further created controversy and became a target of authorities. Trumped-up charges of violating the Mann Act (sex trafficking) would later be posthumously pardoned.

Errol Spence Jr.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 29: Errol Spence Jr. punches Terence Crawford during round 2 of the World Welterweight Championship bout at T-Mobile Arena on July 29, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Al Bello / Getty Images

Errol has only lost one of his 29 matches. The Texas native holds championships from the World Boxing Association, International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Council welterweight divisions. Known for his endurance and expert footwork, he receives praise for his technique.

Cultural and social impacts of Black boxers

Boxing has gone beyond being a sport or form of entertainment. It has provided a way out of poverty, serving as a platform to highlight social issues like civil rights and poor boxer retirement benefits while letting the world know that being Black didn’t mean being inferior. Some, like Jack Johnson and Joe Louis, broke racial barriers during the time of Jim Crow and legal lynchings. Black champions have inspired other Black youth with their success, confidence, discipline and fitness regimens. Even athletes who have passed on continue to impact other boxers and their fans.

Black boxers’ lasting legacies

Black professional boxers have a lasting legacy of admirable athletic and social achievements. Louis became a national hero when he defeated Schmeling, while Ali became a Civil Rights icon who sacrificed years of his career for his beliefs. Today, Crawford is fighting on behalf of the health and security of all boxers. When Imane Khelif’s gender was questioned at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, she stood her ground on the path to a gold medal. As you can see, these athletes show great physical and mental strength and heart throughout their careers and beyond.

