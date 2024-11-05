Eddie Murphy to portray ‘Dr. Funkenstein’ George Clinton in upcoming biopic

Eddie Murphy is set to bring another Black icon to the screen. After portraying filmmaker Rudy Ray Moore in 2019’s “Dolemite Is My Name,” Murphy will reportedly bring the story of funk pioneer George Clinton to the screen in an as-yet-untitled biopic.

According to Deadline, in addition to once again showcasing his musical talent, the project will reunite Murphy with director Bill Condon, who directed the actor in his Oscar-nominated and Golden Globe-winning role in “Dreamgirls.” It will also continue Murphy’s relationship with Amazon MGM Studios, where he previously produced and starred in “Candy Cane Lane” and “Coming 2 America,” and will soon star in “The Pickup” alongside Keke Palmer and Pete Davidson.

Based on Clinton’s acclaimed memoir “Brothas Be, Yo Like George, Ain’t That Funkin’ Kinda Hard On You?” Murphy will portray the P-Funk leader’s “tumultuous journey to founding musical collective Parliament-Funkadelic,” reports Deadline. Following the innovative Afrofuturists’ evolution and impact on modern music, the script will be penned by “Mudbound” screenwriter Virgil Williams, working from an original draft by Max Werner.

As previously reported by theGrio, Clinton, widely recognized as the “King of Funk,” was honored with a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame in January 2024 during a star-studded ceremony. In an emotional acceptance speech, the musician stated, “I learned early on in this journey that you are only as big as your latest hit. So you had to keep things in perspective, to keep from getting a big head. I found out that there would be times when it seemed like everyone knew your name. Then were times when no one knew you. I learned to respect the balance.”

While the artist fondly known as “Dr. Funkenstein” has yet to offer much commentary on his upcoming biopic aside from reposting the announcement, Clinton has continued to look to the future in recent weeks. The musical legend has dedicated several social posts to promoting presidential candidate Kamala Harris, with whom he shares a mutual admiration.

