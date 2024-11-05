From discounted rides to polls to sweet treats, these brands are offering Election Day savings

Election Day is upon us, and if there’s one thing we know, it’s that showing up to the polls is one of the most powerful ways we can advocate for our communities and our future. Voting is a privilege, a duty, and for many of us, a deeply personal act of pride. This year, as you make your way to the ballot box, brands are showing up, too — with a host of Election Day deals designed to reward and fuel voters who are committed to making their voices heard.

Rideshare companies Lyft and Uber are helping voters cast their votes with discounted rides to poll locations across the country. With the code “VOTE24”, Lyft users can receive up to $10 off rides to the polls, including Lyft electric bikes and scooters. Lyft is also partnering with organizations like the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW), Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote, the National Urban League, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), and more to ensure that historically underrepresented communities have affordable transportation to polling locations. Lyft’s partnership with NAACP offers free rides with the code NAACPVOTE24, which is valid for two rides up to $20 ($40 total).

Similarly, Uber has added a “Go Vote” button to its app, making it easier for voters to search for their assigned polling location based on their address. In addition to helping voters cast their ballots, the company is offering 25% off Uber Eats delivery orders starting at 6 p.m. tonight and ending at 7 a.m. Nov. 6. Whether they’re glued to the couch watching results roll in or protecting themselves from the potential chaos of polling reactions, users can save up to $15 off orders of $25 or more.

Like the rideshare companies, other brands and businesses are stepping up with special Election Day deals. So whether you’re grabbing a post-voting pick-me-up, taking the kids to see democracy in action, or just making your way through the day, we’ve rounded up some of the best Election Day offers out there.