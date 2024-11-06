Emmy-winning Los Angeles journalist Chauncy Glover dead at 39

Chauncy Glover, an Emmy-winning journalist and evening anchor for ​​Los Angeles CBS affiliate KCAL has died at 39. On November 5, the news anchor’s family confirmed his death in a statement to his former station.

“We, Sherry and Robert Glover, along with Chauncy’s beloved family, are devastated by the unimaginable loss of our beloved Chauncy,” they wrote, per KCAL. “He was more than a son and brother — he was a beacon of light in our lives and a true hero to his community.”

Born in Alabama, Glover’s journalism career started at the age of five, when his father built him a mini anchor desk where he would reportedly perform newscasts to his family every Sunday after church. Going on to study broadcast journalism, music, and theater at Alabama’s Troy University, Glover made his first on-air appearance at WTVM News Leader 9 in Columbus, Ga. With experience working in Michigan, Florida, and Georgia newsrooms, he became the first Black male main anchor for Houston’s KTRK, where he worked for eight years before moving to Los Angeles in 2023.

Beyond the newsroom, Glover worked to uplift communities with The Chauncy Glover Project. With a mission to encourage and empower young men to be strong, confident, and moral leaders of society, the Houston-based organization offered hands-on mentorship to Black and Latino male youth.

“Chauncy’s compassion and dedication to helping others, especially through the Chauncy Glover Project, changed countless lives and inspired so many young men to pursue their dreams,” his family continued. “His talent, warmth, and vision left an imprint on everyone who knew him, and the world is dimmer without him.”

In addition to his career and nonprofit work, Glover stayed connected to the arts by starring in several plays and off-Broadway productions. According to the CBS News affiliate, one of the anchor’s proudest moments was singing at the funeral of civil rights activist Rosa Parks.

Though Glover’s family did not disclose the cause of the journalist’s death, they concluded the statement with a message affirming his enduring impact. “While we grieve this profound loss, we are comforted by the outpouring of love and memories shared by those who knew Chauncy as the passionate, gifted soul he was. We kindly ask for privacy as we mourn and honor his incredible legacy. He was taken from us far too soon, but his impact will be felt forever.”

