Emmy-winning Los Angeles journalist Chauncy Glover dead at 39

Chauncy Glover’s family confirmed the Los Angeles news anchor’s death on Tuesday, November 5.

Haniyah Philogene
Nov 6, 2024
Chauncy Glover, Chauncy Glover death, Did Chauncy Glover pass away?, Where is Chauncy Glover today?, What happened to Chauncy Glover?, Did Chauncy Glover die?, Chauncy Glover dead, Chauncy Glover obituary, Chauncy Glover obit theGrio.com
Emmy-winning Los Angeles journalist Chauncy Glover dead at 39 (Screenshot: KCAL News/YouTube)

Chauncy Glover, an Emmy-winning journalist and evening anchor for ​​Los Angeles CBS affiliate KCAL has died at 39. On November 5, the news anchor’s family confirmed his death in a statement to his former station. 

“We, Sherry and Robert Glover, along with Chauncy’s beloved family, are devastated by the unimaginable loss of our beloved Chauncy,” they wrote, per KCAL. “He was more than a son and brother — he was a beacon of light in our lives and a true hero to his community.”

Born in Alabama, Glover’s journalism career started at the age of five, when his father built him a mini anchor desk where he would reportedly perform newscasts to his family every Sunday after church. Going on to study broadcast journalism, music, and theater at Alabama’s Troy University, Glover made his first on-air appearance at WTVM News Leader 9 in Columbus, Ga. With experience working in Michigan, Florida, and Georgia newsrooms, he became the first Black male main anchor for Houston’s KTRK, where he worked for eight years before moving to Los Angeles in 2023. 

Beyond the newsroom, Glover worked to uplift communities with The Chauncy Glover Project. With a mission to encourage and empower young men to be strong, confident, and moral leaders of society, the Houston-based organization offered hands-on mentorship to Black and Latino male youth. 

“Chauncy’s compassion and dedication to helping others, especially through the Chauncy Glover Project, changed countless lives and inspired so many young men to pursue their dreams,” his family continued. “His talent, warmth, and vision left an imprint on everyone who knew him, and the world is dimmer without him.”  

In addition to his career and nonprofit work, Glover stayed connected to the arts by starring in several plays and off-Broadway productions. According to the CBS News affiliate, one of the anchor’s proudest moments was singing at the funeral of civil rights activist Rosa Parks. 

Though Glover’s family did not disclose the cause of the journalist’s death, they concluded the statement with a message affirming his enduring impact. “While we grieve this profound loss, we are comforted by the outpouring of love and memories shared by those who knew Chauncy as the passionate, gifted soul he was. We kindly ask for privacy as we mourn and honor his incredible legacy. He was taken from us far too soon, but his impact will be felt forever.”

Recommended Stories

Lifestyle

Saweetie takes a walk down memory lane while attending her alma mater’s homecoming

Health

New study finds kids exposed to less sugar in infancy are less likely to develop diabetes

Lifestyle

Serena Williams introduces 14-month-old daughter Adira to the tennis court

Lifestyle

From discounted rides to polls to sweet treats, these brands are offering Election Day savings

Lifestyle

Black-owned brands to shop from Oprah’s 2024 Favorite Things list

Entertainment

Mariah Carey has officially declared ‘It’s time’ for the holidays

Lifestyle

Megan Thee Stallion reminds teens they are ‘never a bother’ with new mental health initiative

Lifestyle

It’s official: Rihanna is for the children

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

US economy grew at a solid 2.8% pace last quarter on strength of consumer spending

US economy grew at a solid 2.8% pace last quarter on strength of consumer spending

By TheGrio

TheGrio endorses Kamala Harris

TheGrio endorses Kamala Harris

By TheGrio

Howard election party for Harris turned somber as it became clear Trump would win White House

Howard election party for Harris turned somber as it became clear Trump would win White House

By TheGrio

Tesla Stock Skyrockets After Trump Win

Tesla Stock Skyrockets After Trump Win

By American Cars And Racing

Trump’s Victory Could Spell Doom For Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Amidst Their Visa Struggle

Trump’s Victory Could Spell Doom For Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Amidst Their Visa Struggle

By TheMix.net

His Wife Doesn’t Want Him To Accept A New Job Since He Will Need To Pay His Ex More Money In Child Support

His Wife Doesn’t Want Him To Accept A New Job Since He Will Need To Pay His Ex More Money In Child Support

By Chip Chick

Elon Musk Confirms ‘More Affordable’ Tesla Will Cost More Than $30,000, Roadster Not Finalized Yet

Elon Musk Confirms ‘More Affordable’ Tesla Will Cost More Than $30,000, Roadster Not Finalized Yet

By American Cars And Racing

She’s Embarrassed To Tell Her Boyfriend They’re So Poor They Need To Start Using A Food Bank

She’s Embarrassed To Tell Her Boyfriend They’re So Poor They Need To Start Using A Food Bank

By Chip Chick

New Research Suggests Holographic Dark Energy Could Halt The Expansion Of The Universe And Cause A Long Freeze, In Which All Stars Wink Out And Die

New Research Suggests Holographic Dark Energy Could Halt The Expansion Of The Universe And Cause A Long Freeze, In Which All Stars Wink Out And Die

By Chip Chick