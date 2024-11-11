Stephen A. Smith considers presidential run?

Stephen A. Smith: “I’m half joking, but I kind of mean it”

Rusty Weiss
Nov 11, 2024
Stephen A. Smith ESPN, thegrio.com
Ever-opinionated commentator Stephen A. Smith addressed the ongoing issue of the lack of diversity among head coaches in the NFL on his ESPN show, "First Take." (Photo: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The post originally appeared on Bounding into Sports.

ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith told the ladies of “The View” that he would strongly consider a presidential run if he felt he had a “legitimate shot” to win.

Co-host Sunny Hostin was the first to broach the topic during Smith’s appearance Thursday morning.

“Would you do that? You think you’re qualified to run for president?” Hostin asked.

“Hell, no,” he replied, seemingly addressing both parts of her inquiry.

“I have said this on many occasions. The answer would be, ‘Hell no,’ because I like my life. I’m living a pretty good life.”

Smith though, didn’t stop there, asserting he would not consider life in Congress but would, if it were a serious campaign, toy with the idea of a White House run.

“I’m half joking, but I kind of mean it,” Smith said. “I mean, I have no desire to be a congressional figure or a senator, but if you came to me and you told me I had a legitimate shot to win the presidency of the United States of America, I would definitely consider it.”

Stephen A. Smith For President?

Stephen A. Smith also suggested he could wipe the floor with any presidential candidate when it comes to debating. A thought he’s expressed before.

“I must confess, I wish I could debate some of these guys,” he said. “I’d love to be on the debate stage going up against these guys with the presidency on the line.”

Back in September, Smith said he’d be willing to debate President-elect Donald Trump “any day of the week” and suggested he’d “eat him alive.”

READ MORE: Whoopi Goldberg’s All-Women’s Sports Network

“I’d eat him alive,” he said of Trump. “I wouldn’t run for the presidency, but I’d debate Trump any day of the week. Any day of the week. Name the time and place and I’d show up.”

RELATED: Stephen A. Smith Says Fans ‘Owe’ LeBron And Bronny James The Opportunity To Play Together

Struggles With Sports, Let Alone Other Debate Topics

His strongest talking point would be sports, and even that is up for debate. This is, after all, a man who once vehemently argued that a football team should have kicked a field goal on 3rd down because, had they missed it, they could have kicked it again.

Who knows? Maybe 2028 will be interesting enough to entice Smith into the political arena.

https://twitter.com/awfulannouncing/status/1854567795905745107?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1854567795905745107%7Ctwgr%5E8be8b6f69e938a7d273e7c44ff5f63ce2a07f152%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.boundingintosports.com%2Fathletics%2Fathletics-news%2Fstephen-a-smith-tells-ladies-of-the-view-consider-running-president%2F

Recommended Stories

News

Haiti replaces its prime minister, marking more turmoil in its democratic transition process

Lifestyle

History-making Grio Awards honoree Alena Analeigh McQuarter seeks support to continue her medical school journey

News

Kamala Harris: Breaking barriers as America’s first female vice president

News

Harriet Tubman posthumously named a general in Veterans Day ceremony

Politics

Without Kamala Harris in the White House, Democrats look to Hakeem Jeffries

News

Tulsa Race Massacre survivor Lessie Benningfield Randle turns 110 years old

News

‘Candyman’ and ‘Star Trek’ actor Tony Todd dead at 69

Lifestyle

Mariah Carey to be questioned under oath over claims made in her bestselling memoir

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

Garrett Morris paved the way for people of color on SNL, but it came at a cost: ‘A lot of racism’

Garrett Morris paved the way for people of color on SNL, but it came at a cost: ‘A lot of racism’

By TheGrio

Kamala Harris gives self pep talk, takes dig at Trump during ‘SNL’ appearance

Kamala Harris gives self pep talk, takes dig at Trump during ‘SNL’ appearance

By TheGrio

Black Hollywood reacts to Donald Trump reclaiming the White House: ‘There is more work to do’

Black Hollywood reacts to Donald Trump reclaiming the White House: ‘There is more work to do’

By TheGrio

David Letterman, Michael Keaton, and More Honor ‘Tootsie’ Star Teri Garr After She Dies At 79 – ‘A Lovely Human Being’

David Letterman, Michael Keaton, and More Honor ‘Tootsie’ Star Teri Garr After She Dies At 79 – ‘A Lovely Human Being’

By TheMix.net

Regina Hall Teases ‘Scary Movie’ Comeback: Wayans Brothers Reignite the Horror-Comedy Franchise

Regina Hall Teases ‘Scary Movie’ Comeback: Wayans Brothers Reignite the Horror-Comedy Franchise

By Popviewers

Top 10 Breakout Stars of 2024 You Should Keep an Eye On

Top 10 Breakout Stars of 2024 You Should Keep an Eye On

By Popviewers