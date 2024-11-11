Stephen A. Smith considers presidential run?

The post originally appeared on Bounding into Sports.

ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith told the ladies of “The View” that he would strongly consider a presidential run if he felt he had a “legitimate shot” to win.

Co-host Sunny Hostin was the first to broach the topic during Smith’s appearance Thursday morning.

“Would you do that? You think you’re qualified to run for president?” Hostin asked.

“Hell, no,” he replied, seemingly addressing both parts of her inquiry.

“I have said this on many occasions. The answer would be, ‘Hell no,’ because I like my life. I’m living a pretty good life.”

Smith though, didn’t stop there, asserting he would not consider life in Congress but would, if it were a serious campaign, toy with the idea of a White House run.

“I’m half joking, but I kind of mean it,” Smith said. “I mean, I have no desire to be a congressional figure or a senator, but if you came to me and you told me I had a legitimate shot to win the presidency of the United States of America, I would definitely consider it.”

Stephen A. Smith For President?

Stephen A. Smith also suggested he could wipe the floor with any presidential candidate when it comes to debating. A thought he’s expressed before.

“I must confess, I wish I could debate some of these guys,” he said. “I’d love to be on the debate stage going up against these guys with the presidency on the line.”

Back in September, Smith said he’d be willing to debate President-elect Donald Trump “any day of the week” and suggested he’d “eat him alive.”

READ MORE: Whoopi Goldberg’s All-Women’s Sports Network

“I’d eat him alive,” he said of Trump. “I wouldn’t run for the presidency, but I’d debate Trump any day of the week. Any day of the week. Name the time and place and I’d show up.”

RELATED: Stephen A. Smith Says Fans ‘Owe’ LeBron And Bronny James The Opportunity To Play Together

Struggles With Sports, Let Alone Other Debate Topics

His strongest talking point would be sports, and even that is up for debate. This is, after all, a man who once vehemently argued that a football team should have kicked a field goal on 3rd down because, had they missed it, they could have kicked it again.

Who knows? Maybe 2028 will be interesting enough to entice Smith into the political arena.

https://twitter.com/awfulannouncing/status/1854567795905745107?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1854567795905745107%7Ctwgr%5E8be8b6f69e938a7d273e7c44ff5f63ce2a07f152%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.boundingintosports.com%2Fathletics%2Fathletics-news%2Fstephen-a-smith-tells-ladies-of-the-view-consider-running-president%2F

Recommended Stories