Time to re-enroll: Netflix’s ‘A Different World’ spinoff gets debut trailer and a sentimental premiere date

In 1987, “A Different World” operated as a spinoff for Denise Huxtable as she left the Cosby nest and ventured out on her own at the fictitious (yet legendary) Hillman College. 39 years to the day, a new generation will be walking in the same footsteps of the classic original series, with plenty of OG alumni to help guide them.

On Friday, Netflix announced at the American Black Film Festival that its “A Different World” sequel would premiere on September 24, 2026, the same day the original debuted on NBC in 1987. The date choice was , according to Netflix, which views it as a “commitment to honoring the show’s legacy while reintroducing Hillman to a new generation.”

Around the same time the news dropped, a teaser trailer was revealed on Netflix’s social platforms and YouTube, giving fans their first glimpse of Maleah Joi Moon as Deborah Wayne, the daughter of Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert-Wayne.

The trailer opens on a woman (Moon) in a Hillman letterman jacket, humming the classic theme song from the original show, then pans to her wearing her pop’s iconic flip-up sunglasses and smiling.

Filming on the 10-episode season wrapped in April, and for the last few months, various alums from the original “A Different World” have been revealed to be involved in the sequel, including Kadeem Hardison, Jasmine Guy, Darryl M. Bell, Cree Summer, Karen Malina White, Ajai Sanders, Dawnn Lewis, Glynn Turman, Charnele Brown, Jenifer Lewis, and Jada Pinkett Smith.

The new faces showing up to Hillman include Moon, Alijah Kai, Cornell Young IV, Jordan Aaron Hall, Kennedi Reece and Chibuikem Uche with recurring appearances from Vincent Jamal Hooper, Elijah J. Roberts, Renee Harrison, Famecia Ward, Dasan Frazier, Tichina Arnold, Joshua Suiter, Raven Goodwin, Cliff “Method Man” Smith and Norman Nixon Jr., the son of series executive producer Debbie Allen. Allen, of course, is back to direct the first three episodes of the series.