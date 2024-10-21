Sean Diddy Combs faces a new round of lawsuits as 50 Cent defends speaking out against him

Over 120 lawsuits against Sean Diddy Combs have been filed, including a Jane Doe who alleges an assault occurred when she was 13.

Haniyah Philogene
Oct 21, 2024
Diddy performs onstage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

In addition to the 120 lawsuits filed already against Sean “Diddy” Combs, more people are coming forward about their alleged experiences with the music mogul. On Sunday night, Buzbee Law Firm filed five new lawsuits against Combs in New York, and two in Los Angeles and Las Vegas. 

“We will let the allegations in the filed complaints speak for themselves and will work to see that justice is done,” attorney Tony Buzbee said in a statement to NBC News. “We expect to be filing cases weekly naming Mr. Combs and others as defendants as we continue to gather evidence and prepare the filings.”

The new round of lawsuits includes additional allegations of abuse by the star towards a Jane Doe accuser who was 13 years old at the time. According to Variety, the teenager was reportedly taken to one of Combs’ parties while unsuccessfully trying to the MTV Video Music Awards. After approaching several limousine drivers, she claims one of the drivers who worked for the Bad Boy mogul drove her to the party, where she signed a non-disclosure agreement. 

After accepting a drink at the party, the plaintiff claims she “began to feel woozy and lightheaded” and went to find an empty room to lie down in. Shortly thereafter, Combs allegedly walked into the room with a “male and female celebrity.” Jane Doe claims that the male stars sexually assaulted her while the female celebrity watched.

Like the previous lawsuits, Combs’ attornies have denied the allegations listed in Buzbee Law Firm’s new filings. 

“Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process,” the rapper’s legal team shared in a statement, per NBC. “In court, the truth will prevail that Mr. Combs has never sexually [assaulted] anyone — adult or minor, man or woman.” 

As more and more details emerge of Combs’ alleged abuse, one person is not fazed by the Bad Boy mogul’s legal battles –– 50 Cent. Over the years, the fellow New York rapper has been outspoken about his disdain for Combs. So much so that when the star was arrested by federal agents in September, 50 Cent poked fun at the rapper and recently announced plans to release a documentary about the star’s actions.  

“Look, it seems like I’m doing some extremely outrageous things, but I haven’t. It’s really me just saying what I’ve been saying for 10 years.” 50 Cent told People magazine. “Now it’s becoming more full-facing in the news with the Puffy stuff, but away from that, I’m like, ‘Yo, it’s just my perspective because I stayed away from that stuff the entire time because this is not my style.’”

