Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ children issue new statement as their father faces new allegations

Amid a fresh wave of lawsuits, Sean "Diddy" Combs's six eldest children maintain a "united" front in support of their embattled father.

Maiysha Kai
Oct 22, 2024
Sean Combs, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Sean Combs children, Diddy, Diddy's children, Diddy sexual assault, Diddy sex crimes, Sean Combs sex crimes, Sean Combs accusations, Sean Combs lawsuits, theGrio.com
(L-R) Jessie James Combs, Chance Combs, Diddy, D'Lila Combs and Justin Dior Combs attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV)

As allegations against Sean “Diddy” Combs continue to mount, the embattled music mogul’s children are standing firm in their support. After five new lawsuits were filed against Combs on Sunday, adding to current accusations and charges of sexual assault, abuse, racketeering and sex trafficking, his six eldest children — Quincy Brown, 33 (biological son of musician Al B. Sure!); Justin, 30; Christian, 26; Chance, 18; and 17-year-old Jessie and D’Lila Combs issued a new statement affirming their steadfast belief in their father’s innocence.

“The past month has devastated our family,” read a statement posted to social media, accompanying a family photo which also included Combs’ mother, Janice Combs, and youngest daughter, 2-year-old Love. “Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media. We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. We miss you and love you Dad,” the statement concluded.

As noted by The Hollywood Reporter (THR), it was the second such statement issued by the Combs children in as many months, the first of which arrived as Al B. Sure!, born Albert Joseph Brown III, called for a renewed investigation into the death of model and actress Kim Porter, Combs’ former partner and the mother of four of his seven children (Quincy, Christian and twins Jessie and D’Lila). As Brown’s statements fueled ongoing conspiracy theories about Porter’s sudden death in 2018, which was ruled to have occurred due to a brief illness, her children issued a public response.

“Our lives were shattered when we lost our mother,” their statement read in part, as previously reported by theGrio. “She was our world, and nothing has been the same since she passed. While it has been incredibly difficult to reconcile how she could be taken from us too soon, the cause of her death has long been established. There was no foul play. Grief is a lifelong process, and we ask that everyone respect our request for peace as we continue to cope with her loss every day.”

The Combs children are maintaining their united front as their father faces new sex crime charges and claims. As reported by People magazine on Tuesday, among Combs’ most recent plaintiffs is a man accusing the hip-hop mogul of exposing himself and groping the plaintiff in a “rough and sexual manner” during a promotional party for Ciroc, which Combs co-owned at the time (the partnership has since been dissolved amid his legal troubles). “The plaintiff claims that the ‘situation escalated”’ until an unidentified professional athlete entered the room and intervened,” reports People.

To date, Combs faces over 120 lawsuits, primarily alleging sex-related crimes that date back over two decades, some including then-minors, which had escalated to “a vast criminal enterprise” prior to his indictment in September, reports THR. Combs is currently in custody in his native New York as he awaits trial, which is currently set for May 5, 2025.

