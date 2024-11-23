The ultimate Black-owned gift guide for members of the Divine 9 

When it comes to honoring the rich legacy of the Divine Nine, choosing the perfect gift is about more than just aesthetics—it’s about celebrating history, culture, and the unwavering bonds of Black Greek-letter organizations. Whether it’s for Founders’ Day, a probate celebration, or just to show some love to a cherished soror or frat brother, a meaningful gift reflects the pride, power, and purpose these organizations embody.

From stylish paraphernalia to keepsakes that capture the essence of these organizations, these Black-owned brands can help you honor the spirit of service and sisterhood—or brotherhood—that defines the Divine Nine experience.

True 2 The Code

(Photo: True 2 The Code)

True 2 The Code offers an array of trendy paraphernalia for members of the Divine Nine. Adding a street-style flair to classic Greek pieces, the True 2 Greek collection allows members to show off their letters and their personal style.

Estelle Colored Glass

(Photo: Estelle Colored Glass)

Though they may not be marketed as a Greek vendor, Estelle Colored Glassware makes amazing gifts for members of Greek letter organizations. With an array of colored glassware designs, consider gifting your favorite soror or fraternity brother a glass set in their organization’s colors.

DVN

(Photo: DVN)

DVN is a Greek apparel brand that hopes to redefine traditional Greek paraphernalia by offering designs that fit seamlessly into people’s everyday style. Founded by Danielle Render, a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., DVN blends innovative designs and meticulous craftsmanship to create jackets, necklaces, and custom pieces that allow all D9 members to “represent their affiliations with confidence and authenticity.”

Vontélle Eyewear Divine collection

(Photo: Vontélle)

Designed for us by us, Vontélle is a Black woman-owned eyewear brand offering optical frames and sunglasses that complement Black people’s facial features. Vontélle’s “Divine” collection combines the brand’s mission to create better-fitting, vibrant, fashion-forward styles with colors and designs inspired by historically Black sororities and fraternities.

Betty’s Promo Plus

For over 30 years, Betty’s Promo Plus, a Black family-owned business, has been a one-stop shop for Greek paraphernalia, apparel, and custom embroideries. With offerings for every Divine 9 organization, Betty’s Promo Plus offers collections of crossing gifts, holiday gifts, and more.

Fashionably Greek

(Photo: Fashionably Greek)

Fashionably Greek provides a diverse range of stylish and customizable clothing options, offering apparel and accessories for all D9 sororities and select fraternities (Kappa Alpha Psi and Omega Psi Phi). Its products are perfect for any occasion, from homecoming tailgates to community service events and even the office.

The College Crib

The College Crib is one of the largest Greek paraphernalia stores. This Black family-owned business has a wide range of merchandise for both D9 and non-D9 Black Greek organizations. Customers can shop online or visit the store in person near Tennessee State University.

Macy’s Divine Nine Fraternity and Sorority collections

(Photo courtesy of Macy’s)



Macy’s Divine Nine Fraternity collection and Kasper Sorority collection pay tribute to the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) organizations by offering menswear and womenswear that highlight each organization’s distinct colors. These business-casual pieces are perfect for members to subtly celebrate their affiliations at work events and/or chapter meetings.