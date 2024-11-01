Black-owned brands to shop from Oprah’s 2024 Favorite Things list

You get a gift, and you get a gift, and you get a gift! That’s right, Oprah Winfrey is once again encouraging everyone to get ahead on their holiday shopping. Just as Mariah Carey dramatically declared the start of the holiday season, the Queen of all Media co-signed the Queen of Christmas’s declaration with the release of her 2024 “Favorite Things List.”

“It’s time for favorite things,” Oprah said in a video announcing the release of this year’s list. “Each and every gift offers a way to send a little joy and a whole lot of appreciation to the people in your life. It’s my hope that this list will make the busiest time of year just a little easier and give you some ideas.”

The legendary producer and talk show host’s annual list spotlights gifts for everyone, ranging from low-end to high-end. From beauty to tech to food, the 2024 Favorite Things List highlights a number of Black-owned brands to shop this holiday season. While we encourage you to explore all of the Black-owned brands Oprah’s team has chosen this year, here are our 12 favorite things from this year’s list:

Telfar Puff Hoodie Coat

(Photo: Amazon/Telfar)

In addition to her appreciation for their bags, Winfrey highlights her love for Telfar’s apparel, particularly their “Puff Hoodie Coat.”

“This hip and oversized unisex quilted nylon puffer with hood will keep a body warm all winter long,” said Oprah.

Brandon Blackwood Duffle Nia

(Photo: Brandon Blackwood)

While Brandon Blackwood’s eponymous label is known for its stylish small handbags, Oprah’s team spotlighted the brand’s “Duffle Nia” bag, which she says is “Super soft, easy on the shoulder, with a cool design [and] an on-trend way to carry everything.”

Dungeon Forward HBCU hats

(Photo: Dungeon Forward)

Created to develop pieces directly inspired by and for the creative community, Dungeon Forward’s “The YARD” HBCU hats use “eye-catching graphics,” details and color to pay “tribute to the excellence of historically Black colleges and universities.”

Cindy Liebel Jewelry

(Photo: Cindy Liebel jewelry)

Cindy Liebel reimagines timeless jewelry silhouettes for everyday wear, offering pieces inspired by abstract lines and architectural motifs.

Reisfields Cement Collection candles

(Photo: Reisfields candles)

Made with natural earth pigments sourced from around the world, Reisfields’ small-batch “Signature Cement Collection” features chemical-free scented candles that last over 90 hours.

Roq Innovation Headlightz Pom-Pom Beanie

(Photo: Roq Innovation)

Keep yourself warm and protected during early-morning jogs and late-night runs with Roq Innovation’s “Headlightz Pom-Pom Beanie.”

“This good-looking pom-pom beanie has a rechargeable light, which makes it ideal for walks with the dog or a jog when the sun sets just a little too early,” said Oprah in the list.

Le La Lo Mommy + Me Travel Sweatshirts

(Photo: Le La Lo)

Designed specifically for parents traveling with little ones, Le La Lo’s matching hoodies help families travel in style while remaining safe with their distinctive design.

Litflask

(Photo: Litflask)

Combining an insulated water bottle, a Bluetooth speaker and a portable charger, the Litflask smart water bottle makes it convenient to stay hydrated and entertained without breaking stride.

“The young founder of this company realized that everyone he knew carried three things, so he put them together,” Winfrey suggests. “Give it to friends and family — because the speakers connect, you’ll have an exceptional surround-sound experience at your next gathering.”

Pattern Beauty Blow Dryer

(Photo: Pattern Beauty)

Designed specifically for people with kinky curly hair but suitable for all hair types, the Pattern Beauty Blow Dryer offers four attachments and various heat settings to make the styling process seamless and painless.

People of Color Beauty

(Photo: People of Color Beauty)

People of Color Beauty’s “Holiday Nail Polish Gift Set” offers three festive, non-toxic, vegan, and cruelty-free nail polishes suitable for manicures and pedicures.

Tonya’s Cookies – Cream Cheese Pound Cake

(Photo: Tonya’s Cookies)

Described as “moist, buttery, and scrumptious,” Tonya’s Cookies’ “Cream Cheese Pound Cake” combines cream cheese and a hint of lemon to create an authentic southern dessert experience.

AC BBQ

(Photo: AC Barbeque)

Founded by comedians and grilling enthusiasts Cedric the Entertainer and Anthony Anderson, AC Barbeque’s “Signature Gift Set” offers an array of flavorful rubs and sauces to help up your grilling game at the next cookout.

