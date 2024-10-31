Inspired by Harris, many Black sorority and fraternity members are helping downballot races

Downballot candidates, particularly Black women, have benefited from a surge in support this year from volunteers who happen to be members of Black Greek organizations, many energized by Kamala Harris' presidential run.

Associated Press
Oct 31, 2024
Black sororities and fraternities, election 2024, Jahana Hayes, theGrio.com
Linda Chapman of Waterbury, left, a member of the Zeta Phi Beta, talks with U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes, D-Conn. at a Souls to the Polls voting rally at Grace Baptist Church Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Waterbury, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes isn’t a member of the historically Black sororities and fraternities known as the “Divine Nine.”

But throughout her hotly contested reelection campaign this year, Hayes, the first Black woman to represent Connecticut in Congress, has sometimes felt like she’s a fellow soror, the term used by Black Greek organizations for sorority sisters. On their own, members have shown up to call voters, organize fundraisers, knock on doors, cheer Hayes on at campaign events and even offer pro bono legal help.

“I had people from Massachusetts come in to volunteer,” said Hayes, a Democrat who is seeking a fourth term. “I’ve had people who had previously been considering going to a battleground state like Pennsylvania and are saying, ‘No, we’re going to stay right here and help out in this race in Connecticut.’”

Downballot candidates like Hayes — particularly Black women — have benefited from a surge in support this year from volunteers who happen to be members of Black Greek organizations, many energized by Kamala Harris’ presidential run. The vice president is a longtime member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, which was founded at her alma matter, Howard University, in 1908. Harris pledged AKA as a senior at Howard in 1986.

Collectively known as the National Pan-Hellenic Council, the nine historically Black sororities and fraternities are nonpartisan and barred from endorsing candidates because of their not-for-profit status. The organizations focus on voter registration drives, civic engagement and nonelectoral initiatives and are careful not to show favor to a particular candidate. But many of the groups’ members, as individuals, have been “extremely active” in federal and state races around the country this year, said Jaime R. Harrison, chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

“I think that’s a part of the Kamala Harris effect,” Harrison said during a recent visit to Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

Lifestyle

Megan Thee Stallion reminds teens they are ‘never a bother’ with new mental health initiative

Lifestyle

It’s official: Rihanna is for the children

Lifestyle

Walking pneumonia cases are spiking among children, says the CDC. Here’s what you need to know

Books

Keke Palmer is reclaiming ‘the narrative’ around her relationship with ex Darius Jackson

Lifestyle

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum call off engagement after three years

Health

Tabitha Brown was experiencing bladder leaks. Now, she wants to talk about it

Lifestyle

Naomi Osaka shares the ‘disheartening’ struggle of postpartum weight loss

Lifestyle

Bold, beautiful Black fashion won at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

There were women affiliated with all the D9 sororities on a recent get-out-the-vote bus tour through New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland to support Black women on the ballot.

Along with other volunteers, they knocked on hundreds of doors, made thousands of calls and sent out hundreds of postcards, urging people to vote. The trip was organized by the Higher Heights for America PAC, a nearly 13-year-old organization that works to elect progressive Black women.

Members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. showed off their crimson and cream colors while stumping in Maryland for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Angela Alsobrooks, a fellow Delta who is in a closely watched race against former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

Volunteers who are D9 sorority members also campaigned for Democratic U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware, an honorary member of Alpha Kappa Alpha who is running for the U.S. Senate. If both candidates were elected, it would mark the first time two Black women have served in the Senate simultaneously.

Latosha Johnson, a social worker from Hartford, recently participated in a get-out-the-vote phone banking session for Hayes along with other Black women who, like her, are members of Delta Sigma Theta. She said there’s a realization among many Black and brown voters that the stakes in the election are particularly high. And if Harris wins, she’ll need allies in Congress, Johnson said.

Alderman Sean Mosley, a member of Alpha Phi Alpha, speaks at a Souls to the Polls voting rally at Grace Baptist Church on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Waterbury, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

“If we don’t get her a Congress that’s going to be able to move things,” Johnson said, “that becomes hard.”

Hayes is in a rematch against former Republican George Logan, a former state senator who identifies as Afro-Latino but has not seen an outpouring of support from D9 members, according to his campaign.

Both Harris and former President Donald Trump are courting Black voters in the final days of the presidential race. Harris’ campaign has expressed concern about a lack of voting enthusiasm among Black men.

While Republicans have made some inroads with Black voters, two-thirds still identify as Democrats. About 2 in 10 identify as independents. About 1 in 10 identify as Republicans, according to a recent poll from the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Voter registration and nonpartisan get-out-the-vote efforts by the sororities and fraternities, coupled with the mobilization of individual members, could potentially have an impact on some of these races, said Darren Davis, a professor of political science at the University of Notre Dame.

“In local elections, in statewide elections, where the Black vote is more powerful and concentrated as opposed to in national elections, D9 organizations have this tremendous untapped ability to reach and to mobilize disaffected voters,” Davis said.

The D9 fraternal groups were founded on U.S. college campuses in the early 1900s when Black students faced racial prejudice and exclusion that prevented them from joining existing white sororities and fraternities. In a tradition that continues today, the organizations focused on mutual upliftment, educational and personal achievement, civic engagement and a lifelong commitment to community service.

Many of the fraternities and sororities served as training grounds for future civil rights leaders, including the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks.

Alpha Phi Alpha member Brandon McGee is a former Democratic state representative who now leads Connecticut’s Social Equity Council on cannabis. As the father of two daughters, he is excited about helping Harris and Hayes win.

“I want my babies to see me working for a female who looks like their mother. And even beyond looking like their mother, a female,” he said. “And I want my babies to know, ‘You can do the same thing.’”

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

TheGrio endorses Kamala Harris

TheGrio endorses Kamala Harris

By TheGrio

How Kamala Harris and Democrats can solve their Black men ‘problem’

How Kamala Harris and Democrats can solve their Black men ‘problem’

By TheGrio

Kamala Harris sees surge with Black male voters in latest polls

Kamala Harris sees surge with Black male voters in latest polls

By TheGrio

SCAD President Paula Wallace on Building a Hollywood Backlot for Students in Savannah

SCAD President Paula Wallace on Building a Hollywood Backlot for Students in Savannah

By MovieMaker Magazine

In ‘Princeton’s in the Mix,’ an Entitled Mom Tries to Victimize Her Son Into an Elite School

In ‘Princeton’s in the Mix,’ an Entitled Mom Tries to Victimize Her Son Into an Elite School

By MovieMaker Magazine

Her In-Laws Are Furious That She Dipped Into Her Daughter’s College Fund To Afford To Send Her To A Special Facility That Can Deal With Her Behavior

Her In-Laws Are Furious That She Dipped Into Her Daughter’s College Fund To Afford To Send Her To A Special Facility That Can Deal With Her Behavior

By Chip Chick

Her Sister Showed Up To Her Wedding In A Floor-Length White Lace Gown, So She Kicked Her Out And Got Called A Bridezilla

Her Sister Showed Up To Her Wedding In A Floor-Length White Lace Gown, So She Kicked Her Out And Got Called A Bridezilla

By Chip Chick

She’s Being Painted As A Monster For Not Taking Her Niece Trick-Or-Treating, But She Thinks Her Sister’s Acting Like She Is A Built-In Babysitter

She’s Being Painted As A Monster For Not Taking Her Niece Trick-Or-Treating, But She Thinks Her Sister’s Acting Like She Is A Built-In Babysitter

By Chip Chick

Bounding Into Halloween Night 23: We Conjure Visions In ‘The Serpent And The Rainbow’ & The Ball Is Back In ‘Phantasm’

Bounding Into Halloween Night 23: We Conjure Visions In ‘The Serpent And The Rainbow’ & The Ball Is Back In ‘Phantasm’

By Bounding Into Comics