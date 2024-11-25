Behind a beauty backlash: Mielle Organics founder claims viral controversy was fueled by paid misinformation

 Monique Rodriguez, founder of Mielle Organics, alleges that a TikTok creator paid by a competitor, spread misinformation about Mielle’s products, sparking widespread backlash.

Haniyah Philogene
Nov 25, 2024
Mielle organics, What is the Mielle controversy?, Is Mielle Organics no longer black owned?, Mielle organics controversy, Mielle Organics founder, Mielle Organics misinformation theGrio.com
Monique Rodriguez, founder of Mielle Organics, alleges that a TikTok creator paid by a competitor, spread misinformation about Mielle’s products, sparking widespread backlash. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Beautycon)

2024 has been an interesting year for Mielle Organics. After its rosemary growth oil went viral in 2023 and the brand announced its partnership with Procter & Gamble Beauty, the narrative around the once-beloved Black-owned haircare company shifted dramatically. Earlier this year, Mielle Organics found itself embroiled in social media controversy when customers began alleging that its products were causing hair loss and damage. As the backlash continues to grow, Mielle Organics’ founder, Monique Rodriguez, recently issued a new statement addressing the online uproar.

“This has been heavy on my heart, so I wanted to share this. I’ve always been very transparent with you all, and this situation is no different. As many of you have been seeing, Mielle has been buzzing in the media lately,” Rodriguez said in a video posted on Instagram Reels. “Here’s the thing: We recently discovered that the original TikTok creator who sparked all of those rumors about Mielle products causing hair loss and falsely claiming that the rosemary mint oil formula has changed has been paid by one of our competitors. Yes, this creator was earning a commission to promote a competitor’s product while spreading misinformation about our products for their own personal gain.”

Though she did not name the specific creator who kickstarted the controversial discourse or the competitor allegedly involved, Rodriguez explained that their video has since been removed, emphasizing that viewers “deserve to know the truth” and if there are “hidden motives behind the misinformation that they’re hearing.” 

In September, complaints about Mielle Organics began to flood social media timelines, from X to TikTok to Instagram. Customers shared personal experiences with the products, sparking a heated debate. While many users reported negative results, others argued that these outcomes could be tied to user error. The polarized discussion opened the door to broader conversations about Black women’s haircare, the accountability of beauty brands, and the overall integrity of the natural haircare industry.

Some users, loyal to Mielle for years, speculated that the changes they were experiencing were linked to P&G Beauty’s acquisition of the brand, suspecting possible formula alterations. When the controversy first erupted, Rodriguez described her partnership with P&G as a chance to “further [expand] access to healthy hair products and services for Black women around the world.” She also firmly denied any changes to the products, reiterating that Mielle Organics uses “healthy ingredients” to deliver “safe and effective results.”

Rodriguez reaffirmed this position in her recent Instagram video.

“I just want to reassure you guys that our products are safe. They are based on consistent formulas, sourcing, and processes,” she said. “They are used and loved by millions of satisfied customers every day without a problem.” 

What’s really going on with Mielle Organics? Unpacking the social media controversy
Also Read:
What’s really going on with Mielle Organics? Unpacking the social media controversy

Despite the founder’s unwavering defense of her business’s integrity, many social media users remain dissatisfied with Rodriguez’s response to the growing wave of consumer complaints. At the core of their frustration is a feeling that the brand has sidestepped accountability and failed to truly acknowledge the collective experiences being voiced by its customers.

“Girl, if we’re telling you it’s thinning our hair — BELIEVE US!” one user commented on Rodriguez’s Instagram post. 

Similar sentiments poured in on TikTok, where multiple women shared their experiences in the comments of the founder’s video. 

“I’m not a creator, but I am a victim, and I’ve used Mielle since 2016. Last year, my hair changed drastically, so something in the products definitely changed. Switched to Camille [Naturals] and Design Essentials,” one user wrote. 

Another added, “Everyone can’t be lying [though]. Mielle used to always make my hair feel like butter, [but] now it’s so drying and not the same.” 

In response, Mielle Organics has leaned on automated replies, assuring commenters that “We hear you! Our products have not undergone any formula changes since our acquisition with P&G. The formulas of your favorite Mielle products are still the same. We hope this helps!”

For many, it doesn’t. While some sympathize with the brand’s uphill battle against public criticism, others are fed up with what feels like a lack of authentic engagement and tone-deaf dismissal. For Black consumers — particularly Black women — their concerns are too often brushed aside in mainstream retail spaces and conversations about personal care products. Perceiving that same disregard from a brand that claims to be made for us, by us has left many feeling not only frustrated but deeply disheartened. 

‘Another glass ceiling broken’ as Mielle Organics partners with P&G Beauty 
Also Read:
‘Another glass ceiling broken’ as Mielle Organics partners with P&G Beauty 

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

Georgia election workers seek more penalties against Giuliani, saying he continues to defame them

Georgia election workers seek more penalties against Giuliani, saying he continues to defame them

By TheGrio

After Trump’s win, Black women are rethinking their role as America’s reliable political organizers

After Trump’s win, Black women are rethinking their role as America’s reliable political organizers

By TheGrio

Without Kamala Harris in the White House, Democrats look to Hakeem Jeffries

Without Kamala Harris in the White House, Democrats look to Hakeem Jeffries

By TheGrio

Disney’s ‘Snow White’ Star Rachel Zegler Goes On Angry Rant Following 2024 Presidential Election Results: “May Trump Supporters and Trump Voters And Trump Himself Never Know Peace”

Disney’s ‘Snow White’ Star Rachel Zegler Goes On Angry Rant Following 2024 Presidential Election Results: “May Trump Supporters and Trump Voters And Trump Himself Never Know Peace”

By Bounding Into Comics

He Left His South Dakota Home For A Morning Walk In September And Vanished Without A Trace

He Left His South Dakota Home For A Morning Walk In September And Vanished Without A Trace

By Chip Chick

She Was Killed During A Morning Jog On Campus And The Find My iPhone Feature Alerted Her Roommate That Something Was Wrong

She Was Killed During A Morning Jog On Campus And The Find My iPhone Feature Alerted Her Roommate That Something Was Wrong

By Chip Chick