How to find the right bridal makeup artist to create your dream wedding look

Your wedding day is one of the most memorable of your life, and choosing the right makeup artist can make all the difference in how you feel and look. This is especially important for Black brides or couples with melanin of all shades, so not only do you look your best on your big day, but you also look like yourself. That’s why theGrio consulted with makeup artist Sisi Niké, known for her expertise with diverse skin tones and beauty content on Instagram, to provide tips on picking wedding makeup that is both beautiful and leaves you feeling confident and timeless.

With a background in chemical engineering and a passion for beauty, Niké’s journey into the beauty industry began when family members recognized her talent for doing makeup and bringing style to everything she did. Although she’d been working in technology consulting, Niké began blogging as an outlet to express her creativity.

Sisi Nike (Photo credit: Tamara Fleming Photography )

“This was 2010 when blogging just burst onto the scene; so many Black women were sharing how they do their makeup and how they do their hair and things like that,” Niké tells theGrio. “I was literally just using it as a creative outlet, coming from a very crunchy undergrad, like technical [background]. And then being in corporate, I was like, ‘This is where I want to be expressive.”

Expression turned into entrepreneurship, and soon, she was fielding bookings for family weddings, eventually building a broad network of bridal clients in the New Jersey and New York area. Now, she boasts a successful beauty business with a diverse portfolio of national and international editorial work and clients, reminding Black women everywhere to trust their own journeys and take a leap of faith toward bringing their ideas to fruition.

While Niké’s personal story is inspiring, her expertise is especially useful for brides and marrying folks who need valuable advice on how to find a beauty professional they can trust.

Look for experience with your skin type and tone

When selecting a makeup artist, Niké advises paying close attention to their portfolio. “I always tell brides, if you don’t see it represented on their page, it’s because that’s not their strength,” she told theGrio. Representation matters, and seeing examples of makeup on skin tones and types similar to your own is key. “Choose based on not just doing Black women’s skin, but lighter, fairer shades, medium shades, darker, deeper shades, [and] different undertones. Also [make sure they can do] mature skin [as well as] younger skin, because there’s [also] the mom of the bride [and] the mother-in-law,” she explained.

Beyond visual examples, Niké stresses the importance of cultural competence. “It’s so important to choose a makeup artist who knows your skin — and on a deeper level and on a cultural level and the nuances of it,” she says. Your wedding photos are keepsakes that will last a lifetime, so ensuring your makeup artist can create a look that feels authentically you is essential.

“There’s nothing worse than looking bad on your wedding day,” Niké tells theGrio, noting that if makeup isn’t matched correctly, “it’s going to shine through in the way you smile. It’s going to shine through in the way you conduct yourself on your wedding day.”

Photo Courtesy of FreePik (By EyeEm)

Know what you want — or don’t want

Brides don’t always know exactly what look they want for their big day, but Niké says there’s still a way to communicate your preferences effectively.

“If you don’t know what you want, you know pictures of what you don’t want,” she notes. Sharing inspiration photos, even those that show styles you dislike, helps artists guide you toward a look that feels right. “If you’re choosing the right makeup artist, they should be able to steer you into being able to co-create a look that makes sense — and get there based on what you don’t like,” she added​.

Niké also encourages brides to reflect on the emotion they want their wedding look to evoke. “Think about how you want to feel,” she advises. Whether you want a timeless, elegant vibe or a bold, trendy Instagram-worthy look, your makeup should align with the mood and message of your day.

Be considerate of your bridal party

Navigating makeup costs for bridesmaids, family members or others in the bridal party can be tricky, especially if the bride has high expectations. While you can always encourage bridesmaids and the bridal party to come glammed up or pay for the cost of an artist, Niké suggests finding a balance between your vision and your bridal party’s financial realities.

“If you’re one of those brides who’s like, ‘We’re going to Ibiza for the bachelorette,’…pick up the tab somewhere,” she said, urging brides to be mindful of the financial strain their requests might place on others. “Remind yourself that these are women who have their own lives, their own financial responsibilities,” she added. Whether by fully sponsoring or partially covering the cost of makeup, offering some relief can go a long way in showing appreciation.

Simplify your timeline and enjoy the moment

The wedding day itself can feel overwhelming, with back-to-back events and emotions running high. Niké encourages brides to simplify their timelines and create space for connection and calm. “Have time with your spouse right after the ceremony — even if it’s ten minutes, 15 minutes —whatever it is to just process what just happened,” she tells theGrio, recalling the importance of doing this on her own wedding day. Taking a moment to pause together can make the day feel more personal and meaningful​.

Photo courtesy of Freekpik (By The Yuri Arcurs Collection)

Additionally, being realistic about logistics can save a lot of stress. “Be honest with yourself about the timeline you’re creating,” she advised, noting that overloading the schedule or cramming too many events into one day can lead to unnecessary anxiety. “Make sure that you’re designing a day that allows it to be stress-free,” she said​.

Pick a professional– and then trust them!

Sisi Nike brings not only artistry but also professionalism to her craft — and encourages brides and couples on the search for a makeup artist to think about the uniqueness of wedding day needs. “I am a makeup artist who understands what it means to be a wedding vendor. I’m not just someone who does makeup,” she tells theGrio. “I really show up for brides in that capacity, understanding how much I can attribute value to them on a day beyond the brush.”

If professional makeup is in your budget and you want to work with someone who can execute flawless makeup under the stress and pressure of a wedding day, then take the time to find an artist who’s been there before and is well-versed in your needs. Whether it’s having the cultural competency to recognize how to care for brown skin of all shades to being familiar with Afro-diasporic customs (shout out to Nigerian Asoebi bridesmaids!), by choosing a makeup artist who understands your vision, skin and culture, your wedding look can help you have the dream day you deserve.