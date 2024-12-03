Issa and Molly, reunited: Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji take on London for The Fashion Awards 2024

One of America’s favorite TV duos delighted fans at The Fashion Awards 2024 — also known as the British Fashion Awards — on Monday night. “Insecure” creator and star Issa Rae was presented Pandora’s Leader for Change Award by her onscreen bestie and real-life close friend, actress-comedian Yvonne Orji.

Yvonne Orji, left and Issa Rae attend The Fashion Awards 2024 Presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFC)

“[W]e’re celebrating Issa Rae’s impact with the Pandora Leader of Change Award — recognizing a trailblazer who challenges conventions and inspires positive global change,” read a caption on Pandora’s Instagram account. “As an acclaimed writer, producer, actress, and entrepreneur, her transformative storytelling and commitment to authentic representation are shifting perceptions and setting a powerful example for the next generation.”

Proving their friendship is just as strong off-camera, the dynamic duo made a party of their London trip. After coordinating in glamorous white ‘fits as they were fêted and bejeweled by Pandora, the two donned complementary black gowns for the awards ceremony. As evidenced by posts by both stars, the admiration was mutual and abundant.

“You didn’t have to be this gotdamn fine,” Rae captioned Orji’s recap of the Pandora event. “My goodness.”

“[T]akes one to know one bayyybbeee,” Orji responded.

Yvonne Orji presents Issa Rae with the Pandora Leader of Change award during The Fashion Awards 2024 presented by Pandora at Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for BFC)

However, if the evening’s award belonged to Rae, the afterparty was all Orji’s, as the 2024 Fashion Awards coincided with her 41st birthday on December 2 — or, as she described it, “Forty-WON.” Commemorating the festivities on Instagram, Orji shouted out the “basement party vibe” created for her by London brasserie The Maine Mayfair. There, she and Rae were joined by friends and a few famous faces, including supermodel Ashley Graham.

A marvelous time was apparently had by all — as evidenced by Rae, who took to Instagram to express her thanks “for an incredible time in London. Thank you to my girl @yvonneorji for coming to present me with an award and for a fun ass birthday weekend,” she added.

Of course, Rae and Orji weren’t the only famous duo at The Fashion Awards 2024. Rihanna attended alongside her partner, Culture Innovator Award winner A$AP Rocky, while Chloe and Halle Balley brought their stylish sister act to the red carpet. Who else made a fashion statement in London on Monday? Check out more looks below.