Issa and Molly, reunited: Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji take on London for The Fashion Awards 2024

One of America’s favorite TV duos delighted fans at The Fashion Awards 2024 — also known as the British Fashion Awards — on Monday night. “Insecure” creator and star Issa Rae was presented Pandora’s Leader for Change Award by her onscreen bestie and real-life close friend, actress-comedian Yvonne Orji.
“[W]e’re celebrating Issa Rae’s impact with the Pandora Leader of Change Award — recognizing a trailblazer who challenges conventions and inspires positive global change,” read a caption on Pandora’s Instagram account. “As an acclaimed writer, producer, actress, and entrepreneur, her transformative storytelling and commitment to authentic representation are shifting perceptions and setting a powerful example for the next generation.”
Proving their friendship is just as strong off-camera, the dynamic duo made a party of their London trip. After coordinating in glamorous white ‘fits as they were fêted and bejeweled by Pandora, the two donned complementary black gowns for the awards ceremony. As evidenced by posts by both stars, the admiration was mutual and abundant.
“[T]akes one to know one bayyybbeee,” Orji responded.
However, if the evening’s award belonged to Rae, the afterparty was all Orji’s, as the 2024 Fashion Awards coincided with her 41st birthday on December 2 — or, as she described it, “Forty-WON.” Commemorating the festivities on Instagram, Orji shouted out the “basement party vibe” created for her by London brasserie The Maine Mayfair. There, she and Rae were joined by friends and a few famous faces, including supermodel Ashley Graham.
A marvelous time was apparently had by all — as evidenced by Rae, who took to Instagram to express her thanks “for an incredible time in London. Thank you to my girl @yvonneorji for coming to present me with an award and for a fun ass birthday weekend,” she added.
Of course, Rae and Orji weren’t the only famous duo at The Fashion Awards 2024. Rihanna attended alongside her partner, Culture Innovator Award winner A$AP Rocky, while Chloe and Halle Balley brought their stylish sister act to the red carpet. Who else made a fashion statement in London on Monday? Check out more looks below.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Chloe Bailey
Chloe Bailey
Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey
Venus Williams
Venus Williams
Jodie Turner-Smith
Jodie Turner-Smith
Yvonne Orji and Issa Rae
Yvonne Orji and Issa Rae
Ming Lee Simmons
Ming Lee Simmons
Joan Smalls
Joan Smalls
Mahalia
Mahalia
Anok Yai
Anok Yai
The Fashion Awards 2024 Presented by Pandora – Arrivals
Tems
Tems
Nara Aziza Smith
Nara Aziza Smith
Honey Dijon and Law Roach
Honey Dijon and Law Roach
Sabrina Dhowre Elba
Sabrina Dhowre Elba
Munroe Bergdorf
Munroe Bergdorf
Jourdan Dunn
Jourdan Dunn
Leomie Anderson
Leomie Anderson
Alek Wek
Alek Wek
Alva Claire
Alva Claire
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky