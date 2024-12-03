Serena Williams shuts down ‘ridiculous’ skin-bleaching accusations

Serena Williams is setting the record straight about recent skin-lightening accusations.

On Monday, December 2, the retired tennis star went on Instagram Live to show fans her makeup routine. As Williams demonstrated the ways she uses products from her brand, Wyn Beauty, in her glam, she took a moment to shut down the ongoing claims that she altered her complexion.

“And then I put just that neutral color; that is actually my skin color — and no, for you haters out there, I do not bleach my skin,” Williams said. “There is a thing called sunlight, and in that sunlight, you get different colors.”

The accusations began flowing on social media after the star shared a video of herself and her husband, Alexis Ohanian volunteering at their daughter’s play. During the Instagram Live, Williams explained how the lighting paired with the stage makeup she was wearing made her skin tone appear different.

“Yes, I’m calling you out on this because it is ridiculous,” she told viewers. “Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, she bleached her skin.’ I’m a dark, Black woman, and I love who I am, and I love how I look.”

This is not the first time Williams has fallen victim to skin-bleaching rumors. In 2021, she posted a picture that has since been deleted, leaving social media users speculating if the star was using skin-lightening products or intentionally using makeup to make her complexion appear lighter.

As previously reported by theGrio, skin-lightening products are unfortunately prevalent in Black communities, especially amongst Black women. While some opt to use products to lighten their skin, Williams emphasized that it is “just not [her] thing” but holds no judgment towards those who do.

“And if people do it, that’s their thing, and they have every opportunity and they should. I don’t judge, but you guys do,” she added. “But that’s what this world is about, and I stay in my lane — the non-judgy one — and I keep it. But no, I actually don’t bleach my skin, so can we just kinda clear that up?”

Despite experiencing extreme prejudice throughout her career for her complexion, hairstyles, and body type, Williams has always been adamant about loving herself, even if social media critics don’t.

“I’ve never been a person that has been like, ‘I want to be a different color’ or ‘I want my skin tone to be lighter,’” she told British Vogue in 2020. “I like who I am, I like how I look, and I love representing the beautiful dark women out there. For me, it’s perfect. I wouldn’t want it any other way.”