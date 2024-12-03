Michael Jackson: The life, music and legacy of the King of Pop

There are successful Black entertainers, and then there’s Michael Jackson. This 13-time Grammy Award winner is the undisputed King of Pop and an American cultural icon, famous around the world for his musical artistry, signature dance moves and unparalleled impact on the entertainment industry. One of the most significant artists of the 20th century, Jackson has a legacy still felt today, and his unique blend of soul, funk and pop has inspired countless singers in multiple genres, including Usher and Beyonce.

This bio will recount Michael Jackson’s multiple achievements and social impact, covering everything from his early life to his sudden death in 2009. You’ll also learn about current “MJ” projects, including the “One” show in Las Vegas. Whether you’re a long-term fan or just discovering Jackson’s music, hopefully, you’ll find something new about the man behind many of the most notable songs of the last 100 years.

Early life and The Jackson 5

404248 08: Musician Michael Jackson performs at the taping of “American Bandstands 50th…A Celebration” television special honoring the music show April 20, 2002 in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Vince Bucci / Getty Images

Let’s go back 60 years or so to where it all started. Michael Joseph Jackson was born in Gary, Indiana, in August 1958 to a working-class family. His father, Joseph, known as “Joe,” was a crane operator and played with a local R&B band. His mother, Katherine, worked part-time at Sears and dreamed of becoming a famous actress or country singer.

One of nine children, Michael grew up in a family whose self-reported income was in the lowest income bracket and lived in a home with only two bedrooms. However, he had a natural musical talent that helped his family escape poverty. When he was six, he joined the Jackson Brothers, the band that would ultimately become The Jackson 5 and, later, The Jacksons. The group’s lineup consisted of Michael and his four brothers: Marlon, Jackie, Tito and Jermaine.

Michael had various struggles as one of the most famous child stars of the 1960s and 1970s. In a 1993 interview with Oprah Winfrey, broadcast live around the world, he claimed his dad abused him from a young age. Recounting their strained relationship, he said: “I just wish I could understand my father.”

Joe Jackson was a strict disciplinarian, with The Guardian newspaper later calling him “one of the most monstrous fathers in pop”. That said, the media has credited him for turning his sons into stars and for realizing early on that Michael had a unique talent.

In 1969, Motown Records released The Jackson 5’s first single, “I Want You Back,” which would become a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and catapult the family to international stardom. The group also broke down racial boundaries, appealing to white and Black audiences with their radio-friendly mix of R&B, soul and pop.

Other big hits from The Jackson 5/The Jacksons include:

“ABC”

“The Love You Save”

“Who’s Lovin’ You”

“I’ll Be There”

“Blame It on the Boogie”

“Shake Your Body”

“Can You Feel It”

“State of Shock”

The youngest of the brothers, Michael soon became the breakout talent from the Jackson family, known for his powerful vocals and breathtaking dance moves — even as a young child.

Rise to solo stardom

Motown singers the Jackson brothers, Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon, Michael and Randy in London, October 1972. They were collectively known as the Jackson Five, and later simply as the Jacksons. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Keystone / Getty Images

It was clear that Michael would become a successful solo star. He had a phenomenal vocal ability, dynamic stage presence and a gentle personality that would appeal to mass audiences. Behind the scenes, though, he struggled with the group’s massive success, and his unconventional upbringing would affect his mental health as an adult. Biography says:

“Insulated from others his age, Jackson spent his formative years either in the spotlight or rehearsing for it, not indulging in the regular activities of an everyday kid.”

Michael’s debut album, “Got to Be There,” came out in 1972 and featured the hits “Ain’t No Sunshine,” “I Wanna Be Where You Are” and the Christmas classic “Rockin’ Robin.” He released several other albums in the 1970s that achieved varying levels of success, including “Music & Me” and “Forever, Michael.”

Breakthrough album: “Off the Wall”

Produced by Quincy Jones, 1979’s “Off the Wall” would mark the moment Michael truly transitioned from a child star to a solo artist. Sonically and lyrically, the album was a huge departure from Michael’s previous work for Motown. It became a landmark release of the disco era and one of the most critically acclaimed albums of all time, with tracks such as “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” and “Rock With You” hitting the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In a retrospective review, Pitchfork says:

“Off the Wall is the sound of young Michael Jackson’s liberation. For 41 minutes, we can live in the eternally young Neverland Michael longed for, a universe largely without consequence or death.”

Famous for its funky fusion of R&B, pop and soul, “Off the Wall” laid the foundation for Michael’s musicality. However, his next album would surpass its success tenfold and become arguably the most culturally significant body of musical work of the 20th century.

Global fame with “Thriller”

Few people could have predicted the monumental success of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” which Motown released in 1982. Revolutionizing the sound of R&B, the album had enormous crossover appeal and, at the time, redefined what was possible for Black singers. Eventually winning a record-breaking eight Grammys, including the award for “Album of the Year,” “Thriller” still holds the record for being the best-selling album of all time, with an eye-watering 47 million records sold.

Motown released seven singles from “Thriller,” in the following order, all of which became hallmarks of 1980s pop:

“The Girl Is Mine” (a duet with Paul McCartney)

“Billie Jean”

“Beat It”

“Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin'”

“Human Nature”

“P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)”

“Thriller”

“Thriller” is also famous for its music videos, with “Billie Jean” being the first music video by a (major) Black artist played on MTV. The “Thriller” single later proved music videos are a serious art form, with the 14-minute clip, directed by John Landis, described by The Guardian as more of a “cultural phenomenon” than a mere “promo clip.”

Known for its high production values, storytelling and intricate choreography, the video set a new standard and, alongside clips from Madonna and Prince, helped to popularize the music video genre in the 1980s and beyond. In 2007, the Library of Congress inducted “Thriller” into the National Recording Registry.

Signature moves and innovations in music and dance

MICHAEL JACKSON DANCING DURING HIS HALF-TIME EXTRAVAGANZA. – Credit: Photo Mike Powell / Getty Images

Along with breaking down racial and social boundaries with his music, Michael is famous worldwide for his signature dance moves. He also continued to pioneer the music video format throughout the 1980s and 1990s, with his high budget and cinematic clips influencing artists across genres.

The Moonwalk

Michael debuted perhaps his most iconic dance move, the Moonwalk, at the “Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever” television special in 1983. Despite only lasting two-and-a-half seconds, the dance step, where Michael glides backward but appears to be walking forward, captivated audiences. It also helped to sustain sales of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” album.

Jeffrey Daniel, a member of the R&B group Shalamar, actually invented the Moonwalk. However, Michael’s interpretation of it transformed the art of stage performance. From then on, dance became as important to Michael’s career as music and vocals.

Dancer Derek “Cooley” Jaxson, who was one of the people who showed Michael how to do the Moonwalk, told ABC News:

“The moonwalk is in a circular motion. Like you’re floating in air. And you keep continuing in a circle. That was a whole different dance move.”

Influential music videos

Michael continued to innovate the music video after “Thriller,” with clips like “Smooth Criminal” and “Remember the Time” revolutionizing how artists promoted their music. Michael’s “short films” often contain elements of storytelling and showcase various social issues, including racism (“Black or White”), poverty (“They Don’t Care About Us”) and gang violence (“Bad”). Rolling Stone calls Michael “the most important visual artist in music history.”

Michael Jackson’s albums and iconic songs

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – NOVEMBER 10: Michael Jackson performs on stage during is “HIStory” world tour concert at Ericsson Stadium November 10, 1996 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Phil Walter / Getty Images

Michael released ten studio albums, with “Off the Wall” and “Thriller” being the most critically acclaimed releases in his discography:

Got to Be There (1972)

Ben (1972)

Music & Me (1973)

Forever, Michael (1975)

Off the Wall (1979)

Thriller (1982)

Bad (1987)

Dangerous (1991)

HIStory: Past, Present and Future, Book I (1995)

Invincible (2001)

The Michael Jackson estate has also released subsequent albums since Michael’s passing, including “Michael” (2010) and “Xscape” (2014). These albums include reworked versions of Michael’s unreleased recordings, official B-sides and other rarities.

Michael released 67 singles as a lead artist and ten as a featured artist, with “Billie Jean,” “Beat It,” “Thriller,” “Bad,” “Man in the Mirror” and “Earth Song” among his biggest sellers worldwide. Other landmark recordings include “Black or White,” the lead single from his “Dangerous” album and “Smooth Criminal,” which features the famous refrain, “Anne, are you OK?”

“Man in the Mirror,” originally released in 1988, climbed the charts again after Michael’s death.

Michael’s No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 are as follows:

“Ben” (1972)

“Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” (1979)

“Rock With You” (1979)

“Say Say Say” (another duet with Paul McCartney) (1983)

“Billie Jean” (1983)

“Beat It” (1983)

“I Just Can’t Stop Loving You” (1987)

“Bad” (1987)

“The Way You Make Me Feel” (1987)

“Man in the Mirror” (1998)

“Dirty Diana (1998)

“Black or White” (1991)

“You Are Not Alone” (1995) (The video for this song famously features Michael’s then-wife Lisa Marie Presley)

This list just scratches the surface of Michael’s extraordinary musicianship. He was one of few artists to successfully blend genres and inspire fans with messages of unity, social justice and personal growth.

Awards, Grammys and achievements

Some of Michael’s greatest accomplishments include:

Winning 13 Grammys, including 8 Grammys for “Thriller” — a record at the time

Winning 26 American Music Awards, 40 Billboard Music Awards and, perhaps surprisingly, one MTV Video Music Award (VMA)

Being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice — first with The Jackson 5 (1997) and later as a solo artist (2001)

“Thriller” being the biggest-selling album of all time

Cultural impact and legacy

31 Jan 1993: Entertainer Michael Jackson sings at half-time during the Super Bowl X XVII game between the Buffalo Bills and the Dallas Cowboys at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The Cowboys won 52-17. Mandatory Credit: Rick Stewart /Allsport – Credit: Photo Rick Stewart / Getty Images

Michael died on June 25, 2009, with stars like Usher and Mariah Carey performing at the Michael Jackson memorial. However, his impact and legacy live on.

Today, Michael is known for transforming pop music, breaking down racial barriers and influencing fashion, music and dance. He was also a humanitarian, with his Heal The World Foundation, started in 1992, providing medicine for children around the world and highlighting child abuse and other social issues.

One of the most influential artists in history, Michael has also made a significant impact on many modern artists across different genres, including:

Usher: “He influenced me in so many ways, more than just music… as a humanitarian, as a philanthropist, as an artist, as an individual who transcended culture.”

Beyonce: “Michael changed my life forever and helped me to become the artist that I am today.”

Lady Gaga: “Through all of the media drama and the nonsense, I never didn’t love Michael. I always, always loved Michael.” [https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/lady-gagas-thoughts-michael-jackson-155937466.html]

Current Michael Jackson projects include the “One” Las Vegas show by Cirque du Soleil. The production features Michael’s biggest hits alongside acrobatics and state-of-the-art visuals. The Tony Award-winning “MJ the Musical” also keeps Michael Jackson’s legacy alive.

Although many new artists have been compared to Michael over the years, his success on the music scene is hard to replicate. Learn more about the controversial discussion surrounding Michael Jackson vs. Chris Brown.

Key takeaways

Michael Jackson is one of the most successful musical artists ever, with “Off the Wall” and “Thriller” generally considered Michael Jackson’s best albums.

Some iconic Michael Jackson songs include “Billie Jean,” “Beat It,” “Bad,” “Black or White” and “Scream” — a duet with his sister Janet Jackson.

Michael Jackson popularized the Moonwalk dance move, first performing it at the “Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever” TV special in 1983.

Michael Jackson’s Grammy Awards include “Album of the Year” for “Thriller.”

He was a humanitarian, establishing his Heal The World Foundation in 1992.

FAQs

Was Michael Jackson a solo singer?

Michael became famous as the youngest member of The Jackson 5, a music group consisting of him and his brothers. However, he reached new heights as a solo star, releasing landmark albums like “Off the Wall” and “Thriller.”

How old was Michael Jackson when he died?

Michael was just 50 when he died in 2009 of prescription drug intoxication that brought on a cardiac arrest.

What was Michael Jackson’s famous dance?

Michael Jackson is known for his Moonwalk dance move.