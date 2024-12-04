Billboard names Beyoncé the greatest pop star of the 21st century

Some things just can’t be measured by numbers. This week, Billboard announced Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as the greatest pop star of the 21st century. And while the publication acknowledges that Taylor Swift may be considered the century’s biggest pop star by the numbers, Beyoncé’s impact and influence on pop culture and across the fashion, music and entertainment industries surpasses any numerical scale.

“When you’re talking about greatness, and when you’re talking about greatness for the 21st century specifically, no one has a longer or fuller track record than Beyoncé,” Billboard’s Andrew Unterberger wrote. “Only Beyoncé has spent the entirety of the last 25 years exemplifying greatness in every form imaginable.”

Doing an in-depth analysis of the “Cowboy Carter” singer’s career, the publication noted that Knowles-Carter’s accomplishments and “commitment to innovation, evolution, and all-around excellence [have] made her the bar against which all other pop stars this century have long been measured.”

From her time as a member of Destiny’s Child to her successful solo career, Beyoncé has released a remarkable number of projects that have not only ranked highly on the charts but also solidified her status as a music icon. She has produced nine No. 1 songs and 24 top 10 songs on the Hot 100, alongside eight albums that topped the Billboard 200 album chart, beginning with her 2003 debut solo album, “Dangerously In Love.” Following her earlier success with Destiny’s Child, 11 of Beyoncé’s solo albums have also charted in Billboard’s top 10.

Beyond Billboard’s streaming charts, Beyoncé has made history as the most Grammy-nominated artist, as well as the most Grammy-winning artist of all time, with 32 trophies to date. And with her 2024 album “Cowboy Carter” receiving 11 more nominations, the superstar is expected to break her own record at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Over the course of her career, Beyoncé has redefined industry standards, often challenging shallow perceptions of her artistry by doing things her way. In the process, she has reshaped the industry and the ways fans receive and engage with music. Many of the key elements that define the landscape of modern music were pioneered by Beyoncé, such as visual albums, surprise album drops, and new music releases on Friday instead of Tuesday.

In honor of the first quarter century coming to a close, Billboard, a publication known for its listicles, launched the “Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century” list and article series highlighting staff picks for the 25 greatest pop stars of the last 25 years. Those who made the list of the publication’s greatest pop stars include Rihanna, Drake, Kanye West, Usher, Nicki Minaj, and more.



