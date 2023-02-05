Beyoncé makes history with the most Grammy wins of all time

The "Break My Soul" singer passed conductor Georg Solti, who previously held the record with 31 wins.

Congratulations are in order for Beyoncé! The music icon made history Sunday night, becoming the artist with the most Grammy wins in history.



With her fourth win of the night for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for her critically acclaimed “Renaissance,” Queen Bey edged past previous record holder Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti, who won 31 Grammys. Now, Beyoncé stands as the most decorated artist in the 65-year history of the popular music award.

As theGrio previously reported, the “Break My Soul” singer led the pack with nine nominations this year, bring her career total to 88 nominations. Before the televised ceremony even began, the singer won two awards — “Break My Soul” took home Best Dance/Electronic Recording and “Plastic Off the Sofa” won Best Traditional R&B performance. She also won Best R&B Song for “Cuff It” earlier in the televised broadcast.

Beyoncé accepts the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award for “Renaissance” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“I am trying not to be too emotional, and I am trying to just receive this night,” she said while holding back tears during her speech.

“I want to thank God for protecting me. Thank you God. I’d like to thank my uncle Johnny, who is not here but he’s here in spirit. I’d like to thank my parents — my father, my mother — for loving me and pushing me. I’d like to thank my beautiful husband and my beautiful three children,” she continued.

“I’d like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing the genre.”

The singer’s record-breaking Grammys night comes just days after she announced her Renaissance World Tour, the singer’s first solo tour in seven years. Mere moments after Beyoncé announced the tour on her official Instagram account, “Beyoncé” and #RenaissanceWorldTour” were instantly trending on Twitter.

As theGrio previously reported, Trevor Noah hosted the 65th annual Grammy awards once again at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. Of course, the ceremony featured memorable and star-filled music performances. Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Mary J. Blige, Quavo and Steve Lacy were just a few of the performers who took to the Grammys stage on Sunday night.

