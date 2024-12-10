VP Kamala Harris honors Shirley Chisholm with historic Congressional Gold Medal bill signing

Vice President Kamala Harris signed a bill bestowing the late Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm with a Congressional Gold Medal, a symbolic and historic moment in Washington for America’s first Black female vice president.

Harris’ signature instructed the United States Congress to posthumously award Chisholm, the first Black woman elected to Congress and first African American to run for president in a major party, with Congress’s highest civilian honor.

Vice President Harris said she “proudly” and “humbly” signed the Shirley Chisholm Congressional Gold Medal Act on Monday while on Capitol Hill, where she also swore in Senators-designate Andy Kim, D-N.J., and Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Senator-elect Pete Ricketts, R-Neb. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

As vice president, Harris serves as president of the U.S. Senate, which grants her the authority to sign bills before they go to the president’s desk for final signature. Typically, the president pro tempore of the Senate — currently U.S. Senator Patty Murray — signs such bills. However, the vice president felt it necessary and meaningful to personally sign the Shirley Chisholm Congressional Gold Medal Act, theGrio learned from a source with knowledge of the vice president’s decision.

Vice President Kamala Harris, joined by U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee (CA-12) and U.S. Senator Laphonza Butler (D-CA), signs the Shirley Chisholm Congressional Gold Medal Act at the U.S. Capitol, Monday, December 9, 2024, in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Lawrence Jackson)

The bill, introduced by U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., is years in the making. Congresswoman Lee and Senator Laphonza Butler, D-Calif., stood beside Vice President Harris as she signed the legislation. Lee, a mentee of Chisholm, told theGrio in a recent interview, “This Congressional Gold Medal is part of not only her legacy but part of reminding people who she was and the contributions that she made to this country and to the world.”

Throughout her 20 years in Congress, Lee also worked to have a portrait of Chisholm commissioned and hung in the hall of Congress, create a U.S. postal stamp in tribute to her, and a resolution honoring her contributions to American politics.

Chisholm, who died in 2005 at 80, made history in 1968 as the first African-American woman to be elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, representing New York’s 12th Congressional District. After only two terms in Congress, she made history again as the first Democratic woman, first African American and first Black woman to seek a major party’s nomination to run for president in 1972.

25th January 1972: US Representative Shirley Chisholm of Brooklyn announces her entry for Democratic nomination for the presidency, at the Concord Baptist Church in Brooklyn, New York. Manhattan borough president Percy Sutton applauds at right. (Photo by Don Hogan Charles/New York Times Co./Getty Images)

During her political career, Chisholm championed racial and gender equality, early education, and child welfare. She is also a founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus and, at its founding, was the caucus’ only female member.

Vice President Harris has long acknowledged how Chisholm inspired her political career. As Lee pointed out to theGrio, Harris used the colors of Chisholm’s presidential campaign in her 2019 presidential campaign. During that presidential run, during an interview with theGrio, Harris said, “I stand, as so many of us do, on her shoulders.” She added, “Her strength as an individual, as a woman, as a Black woman, was so powerful and resonated in such an incredible way … even today.”

While campaigning for president in October, the vice president named Chisholm as one of five people, dead or alive, she would have dinner with on the “All The Smoke” podcast. “I would love to sit with her. I feel that I know her because I have studied her life,” Harris said. The Vice President also emphasized that her own historic run for president was “a path that she created.”

Though Harris was unsuccessful in her 2024 presidential bid, Lee told theGrio Shirley Chisholm would be “applauding” the vice president.

“Kamala picked up that baton, and she’s still running. I think Shirley is pleased and happy and smiling and saying, keep at it because sooner or later we’ll have a woman of color, a Black woman specifically, as our president,” said Congresswoman Lee.