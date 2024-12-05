Be like Rihanna and fill your home with Black-tastic holiday decor this year

This holiday season, we should all take a page out of Rihanna’s book when it comes to our seasonal decor. Since giving birth to her sons RZA, 2, and Riot Rose, 14 months, the Fenty mogul has been embracing all aspects of motherhood, including building family traditions.

“Motherhood, wifehood-ish, just being a homebody — I love it,” Rihanna said, per E! News. “I love to be a homemaker. I just like to […] celebrate things. I’m trying to build new traditions for our little family that we built … Christmas is a very, very big thing for us. So we’re going to do it out — all the things.”

Just as Rihanna loves being a homemaker, her partner and children’s father, A$AP Rocky, shared his appreciation for the star’s tastemaking abilities. So much so that the rapper says he lets her take the reins on styling their children.

“I don’t have any contribution to when my sons get dressed,” he told People magazine. “Sometimes she dresses them like me with kilts and all of that, but that’s all their moms, man. She got good style and taste.”

Recently, in an interview with Access Hollywood, Rihanna teased what the holidays look like in her and A$AP Rocky’s home.

“All of the characters are Black,” she said. “Black Santas, Black nutcrackers, Black elves, and we’re just going to make sure that [RZA and Riot Rose] continue to see themselves in whatever traditions we create.”

If you’d like to sprinkle a bit of representation into your holiday celebrations this year, check out these Black holiday decor pieces and brands:

Black Paper Party

(Photo: Black Paper Party)

This Black woman-owned brand saw a gap in diverse holiday decorations and wrapping paper and decided to do something about it. Available at Target, Walmart, Macy’s, Family Dollar, and Dollar General, Black Paper Party creates holiday products that allow families, regardless of their background, to feel seen, celebrated, and represented during the most special moments.

All Across Africa ornaments

(Photo: Crate and Barrel)

Crate and Barrel’s “All Across Africa” collection offers a range of products made by women’s cooperatives across African countries, providing artisans with fair wages for their families. This year, the collection’s two ornament designs were crafted by Rwandan artisans.

Hallmark’s Mahogany

(Photo: Mahogany by Hallmark)

This online storefront offers an assortment of holiday decor from Black-owned businesses. From figurines to ornaments to Christmas cards, Mahogany helps spread holiday cheer and culture.

Snoop on the Stoop

(Photo: Snoop Dogg Store/Amazon)

Snoop on the Stoop is a creative hip-hop twist on the classic “Elf on a Shelf,” blending holiday fun with hip-hop flair by featuring a miniature version of Snoop Dogg spreading festive vibes.

Black Art Depot

(Photo: Black Art Depot)

The Black Art Depot is a Black-owned and operated marketplace that offers a variety of home decor pieces celebrating Black culture. Whether you celebrate Kwanzaa or Christmas, you’re guaranteed to find a unique Black-centric piece for your home.

Unwrp

(Photo: Unwrp)

Unwrp offers a unique culturally inspired twist on classic gift wrappings and greeting cards. From abstract art to classic Black Santa patterns, this Black-owned brand has something for everyone.