Netflix taps Mariah Carey for an opening performance during NFL Christmas Gameday

Mariah Carey, also known as the “Queen of Christmas,” will deliver a special gift to fans this Christmas. Netflix announced on Thursday that Carey will kick off the NFL Christmas Day games with a festive performance.

“This Christmas, we all get our wish,” Carey said in a video for Netflix. “The NFL is live on Netflix, and I’ll be there too.”

Carey’s performance will be broadcast before the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. ET and again before the Baltimore Ravens face off against the Houston Texans at 4:30 p.m. ET. In honor of her holiday hit song’s 30th anniversary, Carey will reportedly perform “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

The Christmas queen’s performance will precede Beyoncé’s highly-anticipated halftime show in Houston during the Ravens-Texans game. As previously reported by theGrio, Queen Bey is set to hit the NFL stage again for her first live performance of songs from her Grammy-nominated album, “Cowboy Carter.”

As members of the Beyhive scramble to get tickets to the NFL football game and predict details of the pop star’s performance, Beyoncé released another teaser of her upcoming performance on Instagram. Clad in a snowy white ensemble, Beyoncé stunned with her platinum blonde braids and a plush oversized cowboy hat, striking a pose beside a cactus adorned like a festive Christmas tree.

“A Cowboy Carter Christmas,” the star captioned the social media snippet.

Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” performance at the NFL halftime show is a full-circle moment, as the star previously announced the album, also known as “Act II,” during a surprise Superbowl Halftime commercial.