Mariah Carey has officially declared ‘It’s time’ for the holidays

Mariah Carey stages her annual launch of the holiday season with pop-up holiday bars, decor, and more.

Kay Wicker
Nov 1, 2024
Mariah Carey, All I Want for Christmas, Holiday season, Christmas songs, theGrio.com
Mariah Carey attends the Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective during the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Before Halloween parties were even over, Mariah Carey, the Queen of Christmas, had announced her return.

Just after midnight on Nov. 1, Carey dramatically declared, “It’s time!” for Christmas and the winter holiday season in a post uploaded to Instagram.

Her post included a black-and-white video of the songstress in a gothic mansion. Dressed as Morticia from “The Addams Family,” Carey dances the tango with a man dressed as Gomez Addams before abruptly pushing him away. Like the classic character, she then grabs a knife and launches it at her onscreen husband, narrowly missing, all before a wardrobe opens, revealing her now-iconic Santa-inspired fur-lined red catsuit. The next scene transitions to full color as Carey, now in a sleigh wearing the red catsuit, belts out “It’s time!” in her famed whistle-tone. Her Gomez is transformed into a snowman before the video closes on a scene of an icy magical Christmas palace and Carey’s perennial holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas” begins playing.

Carey, a staple of the winter holidays for many, has become known for her elaborate winter holiday season proclamations. So far, each one has outdone the year before. In 2023, Carey literally defrosted herself. This year, she teased her holiday season takeover in another video showing the music icon onboard a private plane. As the opening strains of her holiday hit play softly in the background, the flight’s captain announces they’re headed to the North Pole.

“Not yet,” Carey calls out before adding with a sly smile, “They always rush me.” 

Since releasing her holiday single, “All I Want for Christmas,” in 1994, the song has grown into a mega-hit, becoming arguably one of the most popular contemporary Christmas classics. The song, turning 30 this year, reached No. 1 on the charts in 2019 and continues to top the charts each holiday season. It also continues to be a gift that keeps on giving; Forbes reported the single earns Carey roughly $2.5 million each year.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise Carey has managed to turn Christmas into a personal brand. Each year, she announces new partnerships with retailers, hosts an annual Christmas concert, and more.

Recommended Stories

Entertainment

Mariah Carey has officially declared ‘It’s time’ for the holidays

Lifestyle

Megan Thee Stallion reminds teens they are ‘never a bother’ with new mental health initiative

Lifestyle

It’s official: Rihanna is for the children

Lifestyle

Walking pneumonia cases are spiking among children, says the CDC. Here’s what you need to know

Books

Keke Palmer is reclaiming ‘the narrative’ around her relationship with ex Darius Jackson

Lifestyle

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum call off engagement after three years

Health

Tabitha Brown was experiencing bladder leaks. Now, she wants to talk about it

Lifestyle

Naomi Osaka shares the ‘disheartening’ struggle of postpartum weight loss

This year, Carey is a brand partner with Kay Jewelers and Amazon. Her special edition Christmas Barbie is back from Mattel, and she announced a special holiday season collection of decor and wrapping paper during the holiday episode of Drew Barrymore’s eponymous talk show. According to an exclusive in People magazine, Carey has also teamed up with Virgin Hotels to create “All I Want for Christmas”-themed bars across the country.

The hotel brand has partnered with Bucket Listers to bring Mariah Carey’s Black Irish Holiday Bars to select cities, including Chicago, Dallas, New York City, Nashville, and New Orleans, starting Nov. 15 through Dec. 29.

There will also be holiday-themed displays with interactive activities, such as an oversized wreath where fans can recreate Carey’s “Magical Christmas Special” album cover or pen a note to the star in the “Letters to Mariah” station.

The pop-up spots will serve a range of cocktails made with the Queen of Christmas’ Irish cream liqueur. Festive drinks will include a candy cane-rimmed espresso martini and an Irish coffee sprinkled with edible flowers. Patrons will also have the option of a martini flight with a glitter and candy cane-topped white chocolate martini, a cinnamon-spiced tequila espresso martini, and a slated caramel bourbon martini.

Details, including how to attend, can be found on the pop-up’s official Instagram account, Mariah’s Holiday Bar.

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

It’s official: Rihanna is for the children

It’s official: Rihanna is for the children

By TheGrio

TheGrio endorses Kamala Harris

TheGrio endorses Kamala Harris

By TheGrio

Beyoncé urges voters to ‘sing a new song’ in glowing endorsement of Kamala Harris

Beyoncé urges voters to ‘sing a new song’ in glowing endorsement of Kamala Harris

By TheGrio

The Winter Arc Challenge Is All About Using The Final Days Of The Year To Better Yourself

The Winter Arc Challenge Is All About Using The Final Days Of The Year To Better Yourself

By Chip Chick

Attorney General Warns Taylor Swift Fans About Major Ticket Scam – ‘Be Vigilant’

Attorney General Warns Taylor Swift Fans About Major Ticket Scam – ‘Be Vigilant’

By TheMix.net

His Sister Disregarded His Wishes And Announced His Wife’s Pregnancy On Social Media Before They Could Even Tell Her Family The News

His Sister Disregarded His Wishes And Announced His Wife’s Pregnancy On Social Media Before They Could Even Tell Her Family The News

By Chip Chick

Her Mom Expects Her To Be Her Surrogate In Order To Save $30,000, And It Seems Her Mom Will Make Her Homeless If She Declines

Her Mom Expects Her To Be Her Surrogate In Order To Save $30,000, And It Seems Her Mom Will Make Her Homeless If She Declines

By Chip Chick

She Married Her Husband Four Days Ago, But She’s Ready To Leave Him After Discovering He Lied To Her About Money

She Married Her Husband Four Days Ago, But She’s Ready To Leave Him After Discovering He Lied To Her About Money

By Chip Chick

Maxim Is Hosting Halloween Parties In Miami, Los Angeles & Dallas

Maxim Is Hosting Halloween Parties In Miami, Los Angeles & Dallas

By Maxim