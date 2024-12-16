Yvette Nicole Brown and Anthony Davis tie the knot: ‘My happy ending’

Congratulations are in order for Yvette Nicole Brown and Anthony Davis!

The pair tied the knot on Dec. 14 during an “intimate” wedding ceremony in Los Angeles.

Speaking to People magazine, Brown said the celebration was “classy and fun,” and the 53-year-old actress had zero reservations about saying “I do.”

“I had no nerves when it came to marrying this man,” she told the publication, adding, “He is the one for me. Absolutely.”

The nuptials took place at the Maybourne Beverly Hills Hotel with 200 of the couple’s nearest and dearest in attendance. The ceremony reportedly featured blush floral accents and music performed by violinist Alan Price. Meanwhile, the reception included a dinner of sea bass and short rib and music by harpist Mariea Antoinette before DJ Kacy “Mister Wilson” Wilson took over.

Brown and Davis’ wedding also included sentimental surprises. During the ceremony, Brown’s brother Paris walked her down the aisle in place of her father, who has Alzheimer’s disease. However, Davis had arranged with his new father-in-law’s care facility for him to still attend as a surprise.

Brown, whose mother is deceased, said the wedding was “bittersweet” for that reason.

“It was nice to walk down the aisle toward family and with family, even if it’s not the family we wish we had in those roles,” she shared, noting that Davis has lost both of his parents.

She added that she was excited for “all of our friend groups and sides of our families” meeting for the first time.

She said, “The melding of these families is what I’m super, super excited about.”

She was also excited to finally experience a true “bridal moment.” The “Community” star recalled a time her character in Nicklodeon’s “Drake & Josh” got married. While trying on her wedding dress costume for the role, she started crying.

“The wardrobe woman thought I was crying because I looked so beautiful,” Brown explained.

She continued, “First of all, I’m not that kind of chick to cry because I look beautiful … I was crying because I was like, ‘This may be the only time I’m in a wedding dress.’’ And to realize that all these years later I was wrong and that I get to have my bridal moment as well, and my happy ending as well, it’s amazing.”

Brown’s bridal moment included a long-sleeved high-neck mermaid gown covered in floral lace applique by Ines Di Santo for the ceremony. She later changed into a layered ruffled skirt and jacket by Black designer Arlinda McIntosh. The groom wore a custom caramel velvet suit by Vinny’s Custom Clothes. He later attended the reception in an all-white ensemble.

Davis and Brown met initially in their 20s but lost touch until 2021 when he reached out after the death of her mother, a story she shared during a guest hosting spot on “The View” last December. This marks the second marriage for Davis and the first for Brown.

Reflecting on her journey to the altar with Davis, Brown told People what she hopes others take away from her story.

“Instead of ‘everybody come and look at me,’ it’s like, ‘everybody come and look at love,’” she explained. “‘Everybody come and look at what God can do. Everybody come and look at the fact that miracles can still happen.’“

Brown also implored other women to not settle.

“When it’s the right person, there’s no chaos,” she said. There’s no confusion.”