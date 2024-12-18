Rihanna gets Mariah Carey to sign her boob during the grand finale holiday tour: “My man made me do this!”

Few people may be able to summon the Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, off the stage during her holiday tour’s grand finale, but Rihanna happens to be one of them.

After canceling prior performances due to the flu, Carey returned to the stage on Dec. 17 in Brooklyn for the final show on her “Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time” tour. She also took a moment to greet her star-studded attendees, including Riri.

In video footage that surfaced online, Rihanna, wearing a shaggy fur coat and thick black shades, not only beckons the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer over to her section but also manages to have the holiday songstress sign her boob.

The reality TV star Jason Lee, who happened to attend alongside Rihanna, filmed the encounter.

“Only she can have Mariah walking down the [stairs],” Lee says to the camera as Carey starts to make her way to the Fenty Beauty founder.

“My man told me to do this,” Rihanna says to the camera as she continues calling out to Carey. Lee confirms, telling the camera, “Rocky made us do this.”

After Mariah finally arrives (and playfully scolds them for filming her from her bad side), Rihanna further explains that her man, A$AP Rocky, made her “come down here,” so she needs to “make it worth it.” Carey obliges and signs her name on Rihanna’s body with a red Sharpie.

“Wow, this is iconic,” Rihanna tells the camera before she grabs the microphone from Carey and announces for the whole crowd to hear, “Mariah Carey is signing my tit!”

“Yooooooo this wasn’t no regular Christmas concert tonight,” Lee wrote in the caption of his post on Instagram that featured the video.

In the days leading up to the big night, it was still unclear if Carey would be well enough to go on and perform. Prior to Brooklyn, Carey had to cancel her Pittsburgh, Newark, N.J., and Belmont, N.Y. stops after contracting the flu. However, on Monday, Carey fans could rejoice when she announced that her final show would go ahead as planned.

“Lambs, thank you for making my #Christmastime so special,” she wrote in the caption of a post on Instagram. “I’ve loved singing with you every night, and I can’t wait to see you all tomorrow in Brooklyn for the last show of the tour.”

Since the holiday season began and her tour kicked off in early November, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” reentered the Billboard Top 100. This year also marks the 30th anniversary of her classic hit album “Merry Christmas,” which first introduced “All I Want For Christmas Is You” to the cultural zeitgeist. A special limited deluxe edition of the album dropped on Dec. 9.

Up next, the Queen of Christmas is slated to perform her Christmas hit during the Texans-Ravens game in Houston, which will be broadcast live on Netflix at 4 PM E.T. and on local broadcasts. She joins the roster that already includes a highly anticipated halftime performance by Beyoncé.