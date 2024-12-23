Michelle Williams is skipping the holidays this year — and she may be onto something 

For Michelle Williams, this holiday season is all about keeping it simple. The actress and singer, currently starring as Viola Van Horn in Broadway’s “Death Becomes Her,” revealed that she likely won’t be “doing anything” for Christmas this year—and honestly, we get it.

“We actually have Christmas Eve and Christmas Day off,” Williams told People magazine, adding, “I don’t know what I’m going to do yet because I don’t know if I want to be in the airport on those days.”

With two performances the day after Christmas, traveling home would be less of a cozy Hallmark movie moment and more of a logistical nightmare for Williams. “Those two days are a tease for me,” she explained, “because I’d have to leave here on Christmas Eve, [and] I’d have to return Christmas Day to be prepared for the two shows the next day.”

Williams’ approach reflects a growing shift in how people approach the holidays — on their own terms. While some embrace traditional festivities with family and friends, others opt for quieter or alternative celebrations shaped by personal circumstances, professional commitments, or simply a desire for rest and reflection.

The idea of Christmas as a whirlwind of tree-trimming, cookie-baking, and gift-giving is ingrained in pop culture, but not everyone’s season looks like a TV Christmas special. Like Williams, many are reimagining the holidays in ways that feel less forced and more intentional.

The “Quiet Holiday”

For some, skipping the holidays isn’t about being a Grinch — it’s about reclaiming peace. Busy schedules, work commitments, or simply the exhaustion of ”doing the most” can push people to say, “No thanks, I’m good,” to the typical holiday chaos. Williams’ decision mirrors this vibe, with her Broadway schedule making a whirlwind holiday trip more stressful than celebratory.

Avoiding the Travel Headache

If you’ve ever been stuck in an endless TSA line or sprinted to catch a flight before a snowstorm cancels everything, you know that holiday travel can be…a lot. Staying home, like Williams plans to, can feel like the ultimate gift to yourself. Instead of navigating airports during the holiday rush, people are opting for cozy nights in, or local gatherings that skip the hassle altogether.

Making Space for New Traditions

For others, skipping “traditional” holidays opens the door to something new. Maybe it’s trading turkey dinners for takeout, hosting a “Friendsmas” pajama party, or just doing absolutely nothing without apology. There’s something liberating about celebrating — or not celebrating — on your own terms.

While Williams is keeping things low-key this year, she recently shared a special moment with her longtime Destiny’s Child bandmates, Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland. The duo showed up for the opening night of her Broadway show, and Williams said their presence grounded her. “Even though they weren’t on stage with me, I felt so anchored,” she told the publication.

That moment of sisterhood reminds us that the holidays aren’t defined by grand gestures or jam-packed itineraries — they’re about finding comfort and connection where you can, whether that’s with loved ones, yourself, or both.

So, if your holiday season looks less like a Hallmark special and more like a quiet Netflix binge or a couple of self-care days, know that you’re not alone. Michelle Williams gets it, and honestly, we do too.