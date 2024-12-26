Missed the ‘Beyoncé Bowl’? No worries, Netflix says it will be available on streaming later this week.

Beyoncé has done it again. Last night, the international superstar delivered a show-stopping halftime performance that left many wondering if it was the Super Bowl came early this year. Now, fans will be able to watch, rewatch and relive the star’s electrifying performance on Netflix, later this week.

Following Beyoncé’s showstopping performance, the streaming platform announced plans to release a standalone special of the star’s “Beyoncé Bowl” performance.

As Netflix celebrated its first-ever NFL Christmas Gameday live stream, Beyoncé gifted fans a “Cowboy Carter” Christmas as she gave her first live performance of tracks from her country-fusion album.

Transforming Houston’s NRG Stadium into her personal rodeo, Beyoncé celebrated Black culture, fashion, and the country genre as she invited Black country stars like Shaboozey, Reyna Roberts, Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy and her eldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter to join her on stage.

“Thank you @beyonce for this moment,” Adell wrote on X. “For all the beautiful Black girls, I hope you see this as a testament that you can be whoever you want to be and do whatever you set your mind to.”

Despite everyone being dressed in all white, the details of the performance were Black as hell. As she did for her 2018 “Homecoming” performance at Coachella, Beyoncé enlisted HBCU marching bands to turn up the energy. Approximately 200 members of Texas Southern University’s Ocean of Soul Marching Band flooded the field, adding to the star’s powerful sound. The band which has deep roots at the school was founded in 1969 and has performed at multiple NFL games before, including the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show.

(Photo courtesy of Parkwood Entertainment.)

While highlighting Black culture, Beyoncé made sure to honor her hometown, Houston, Texas, by featuring Texan cheerleaders in the show. In a tribute to Western and rodeo culture, the singer invited Bull-riding legend Myrtis Dightman, Jr., known as the “Jackie Robinson of Rodeo” and Arkansas’ first Black Rodeo Queen in Arkansas, Ja’Dayia Kursh.

“Now that was TRUE Black American Culture! #BeyonceBowl,” one user tweeted.

“Beyoncé just makes you feel proud to be Black in everything she does. The intricacies in every performance, reclaiming our genres that were stolen from us & making it known that ‘we are here & we won’t be written out of our history,’” another added. “A true southern Black woman.”

In just 15 minutes, Beyoncé delivered a jaw-dropping performance that highlighted the cultural nuances of her 11-time Grammy-nominated album, “Cowboy Carter.” Despite being the most nominated album by a female artist in Grammy history, Beyoncé’s juggernaut album was snubbed by the 2024 Country Music Awards, and fans are still not over it.

“Imagine gettin shunned from the CMA’s and still ending up performing in rooms/arenas the other nominees couldn’t even set foot in 😌 #Beyonce #NFL #Halftime,” one user noted.

Over 20 years into her career, Beyoncé’s Christmas halftime show further demonstrated her incomparable star power, artistry, and stage presence.