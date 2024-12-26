Missed the ‘Beyoncé Bowl’? No worries, Netflix says it will be available on streaming later this week.

Fans will be able to re-watch Beyoncé’s Black, country halftime performance of “Cowboy Carter” on Netflix.  

Haniyah Philogene
Dec 26, 2024
Beyoncé halftime show, Beyoncé Netflix, Is Beyonce's halftime show on Netflix?, Beyoncé Bowl, Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Christmas, Where can I watch beyoncé halftime show?, Beyoncé Christmas halftime show, Beyoncé Bowl Netflix theGrio.com
Beyoncé performs "Beyoncé Bowl during NFL Christmas gameday hafltime. (Photo courtesy of Parkwood Entertainment/ Netflix)

Beyoncé has done it again. Last night, the international superstar delivered a show-stopping halftime performance that left many wondering if it was the Super Bowl came early this year. Now, fans will be able to watch, rewatch and relive the star’s electrifying performance on Netflix, later this week.  

Following Beyoncé’s showstopping performance, the streaming platform announced plans to release a standalone special of the star’s “Beyoncé Bowl” performance. 

As Netflix celebrated its first-ever NFL Christmas Gameday live stream, Beyoncé gifted fans a “Cowboy Carter” Christmas as she gave her first live performance of tracks from her country-fusion album.

Transforming Houston’s NRG Stadium into her personal rodeo, Beyoncé celebrated Black culture, fashion, and the country genre as she invited Black country stars like Shaboozey, Reyna Roberts, Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy and her eldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter to join her on stage. 

Beyoncé shines during Netflix halftime show: Queen Bey brings out Blue Ivy, Tanner Adell, and Shaboozey in historic Christmas performance (PHOTOS)
Also Read:
Beyoncé shines during Netflix halftime show: Queen Bey brings out Blue Ivy, Tanner Adell, and Shaboozey in historic Christmas performance (PHOTOS)

“Thank you @beyonce for this moment,” Adell wrote on X. “For all the beautiful Black girls, I hope you see this as a testament that you can be whoever you want to be and do whatever you set your mind to.”

Despite everyone being dressed in all white, the details of the performance were Black as hell. As she did for her 2018 “Homecoming” performance at Coachella, Beyoncé enlisted HBCU marching bands to turn up the energy. Approximately 200 members of  Texas Southern University’s Ocean of Soul Marching Band flooded the field, adding to the star’s powerful sound. The band which has deep roots at the school was founded in 1969 and has performed at multiple NFL games before, including the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show.

(Photo courtesy of Parkwood Entertainment.)

While highlighting Black culture, Beyoncé made sure to honor her hometown, Houston, Texas, by featuring Texan cheerleaders in the show. In a tribute to Western and rodeo culture, the singer invited Bull-riding legend Myrtis Dightman, Jr., known as the “Jackie Robinson of Rodeo” and Arkansas’ first Black Rodeo Queen in Arkansas, Ja’Dayia Kursh. 

“Now that was TRUE Black American Culture! #BeyonceBowl,” one user tweeted.  

“Beyoncé just makes you feel proud to be Black in everything she does. The intricacies in every performance, reclaiming our genres that were stolen from us & making it known that ‘we are here & we won’t be written out of our history,’” another added. “A true southern Black woman.”

In just 15 minutes, Beyoncé delivered a jaw-dropping performance that highlighted the cultural nuances of her 11-time Grammy-nominated album, “Cowboy Carter.” Despite being the most nominated album by a female artist in Grammy history, Beyoncé’s juggernaut album was snubbed by the 2024 Country Music Awards, and fans are still not over it. 

“Imagine gettin shunned from the CMA’s and still ending up performing in rooms/arenas the other nominees couldn’t even set foot in 😌 #Beyonce #NFL #Halftime,” one user noted. 

Over 20 years into her career, Beyoncé’s Christmas halftime show further demonstrated her incomparable star power, artistry, and stage presence. 

Beyoncé will perform at the NFL halftime show during Christmas game day
Also Read:
Beyoncé will perform at the NFL halftime show during Christmas game day
Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

5 Christmas movies from Black America and the diaspora to watch on Christmas Day

5 Christmas movies from Black America and the diaspora to watch on Christmas Day

By TheGrio

TheGrio’s Top 10 albums of 2024

TheGrio’s Top 10 albums of 2024

By TheGrio

Top Black Christmas movies: Celebrating culture and holiday joy

Top Black Christmas movies: Celebrating culture and holiday joy

By TheGrio

James Gunn Gives The Greenlight To A Clayface Movie Written By ‘Doctor Sleep’ Director Mike Flanagan

James Gunn Gives The Greenlight To A Clayface Movie Written By ‘Doctor Sleep’ Director Mike Flanagan

By Bounding Into Comics

Teyonah Parris Lights Up PopViewers’ Vibes & Views in New York City to Celebrate Netflix’s ‘No Good Deed’

Teyonah Parris Lights Up PopViewers’ Vibes & Views in New York City to Celebrate Netflix’s ‘No Good Deed’

By Popviewers

15 Moviemakers’ Predictions for the Future of Film — and Life Itself

15 Moviemakers’ Predictions for the Future of Film — and Life Itself

By MovieMaker Magazine