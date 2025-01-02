Meghan Markle announces upcoming Netflix reality series ‘With Love, Meghan,’ dropping in January

Meghan Markle is spreading the love — on Netflix.

A day after rejoining Instagram, the Duchess of Sussex announced in a post that on Jan. 15, she will debut a new lifestyle series on the streamer, titled “With Love, Meghan.”

“I have been so excited to share this with you,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

“I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it,” she continued. “Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support — and fun! As ever, Meghan.”

In the trailer, Meghan says, “I’ve always loved taking something pretty ordinary and elevating it.”

She adds, “Surprising people with moments that let them know I was really thinking of them.”

Meghan later explains she’s not in “pursuit of perfection” but instead “the pursuit of joy.”

“Love is in the details,” she adds.

In a release obtained by theGrio, Netflix said the show intends to be an “inspiring series, produced by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, that reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old.”

The statement adds, “Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected. She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond and invite you to do the same.”

With eight 33-minute episodes, the show will highlight a diverse cross-section of Meghan’s closest friends, including Tracy Robbins (wife of Paramount CEO Brian Robbins), actress-producer Mindy Kaling, makeup artist Daniel Martin, and more. The series is directed by Michael Steed (“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown”) and will be led by showrunner Leah Hariton (“Selena + Chef”). The show is also in collaboration with Meghan and her husband Prince Harry’s Archewell Productions, and The Intellectual Property Corporation, a division of Sony Pictures Television.

The new series will be Meghan’s first foray into hosting an onscreen project on her own since she and Prince Harry inked a multiyear deal with Netflix. “With Love, Meghan” arrives on the heels of the couple’s five-part docuseries “Polo “and the very popular 2022 documentary “Harry & Meghan,” the latter being amongst Netflix’s most-watched programs.

The release of this lifestyle series also arrives as Meghan continues to develop her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. The forthcoming brand is expected to offer home decor items, soaps, bedding, fragrances, cookbooks, and more, including a rosé line.