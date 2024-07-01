Meghan Markle is getting into the rosé game

The Duchess of Sussex’s American Rivera Orchard brand is gearing up to release a rosé and more.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2023 Variety Power Of Women at Mother Wolf last November in Los Angeles. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)

Soon, there will be another Black-owned wine brand to add to your wine rack. After announcing her forthcoming lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, and gifting jam to a cohort of her A-list friends, including Serena Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle is trying her hand at wine — rosé, specifically.

According to Tatler magazine, Markle’s brand will release a line of rosé that we mere mortals (read: us non-royals) will soon be able to purchase. Multiple sources speaking to both Tatler and the Daily Mail confirmed that, despite the excitement her brand’s first batch of jam spawned, the wine will be American Riviera Orchard’s first release because it is “more lucrative.”

Per Tatler’s sources, “It is a strategic decision from Meghan as she follows in the footsteps of many other celebrities, who also have their own wine brands.”

The celebrity wine and spirits business is booming, especially those labels associated with Black celebrities. One of the most successful celebrity wine brands remains Armand de Brignac Champagne, which Jay-Z owned until he sold a 50 percent stake to LVMH’s wine and spirits division, Moët Hennessy, for a reported $300 million. Other stars who have gotten into the wine and spirits game include Issa Rae, Stephen Curry, Meagan Good, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Ciara, and Lewis Hamilton, who recently released an alcohol-free tequila.

The decision to release a rosé reportedly also comes from a personal place, as do many things with Markle, including the name of her brand, which pays homage to her and Prince Harry’s new roots in Santa Barbara.

In addition to being a personal favorite of the duchess, the pink wine is apparently what she sipped on her first date with the Duke of Sussex. Tatler further reveals Markle is also known to enjoy a nice cold cup of frosé, the frozen slushie version of the wine.

As many have suspected, Markle doesn’t intend to stop with jam and rosé when it comes to American Riviera Orchard’s offerings. The Mail reports consumers can expect the brand to eventually also sell bedding, soaps, home décor, fragrances, cookbooks, and cookie mixes. If the demand is there, the brand might also consider moving to brick-and-mortar shops. Most importantly, despite its royal association, sources revealed the brand’s vibe will be “affordably elegant.” We can raise a toast to that! 

