13 influential women of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. who’ve inspired us all

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, has been a pillar of sisterhood, scholarship, service, and social action since its founding on January 13, 1913, by 22 collegiate women at Howard University. As one of the largest sororities in the Divine Nine of Black Greek Letter Organizations (BGLOs), Delta Sigma Theta members have gone on to make an impact in communities around the world. Whether they pledged in school, joined an alumnae chapter, or were named honorary members, Deltas have a reputation for being courageous leaders, having incredible talent, and being visionary. In celebration of their 112th anniversary, here are 13 famous or noteworthy Deltas who have made significant contributions in their respective fields and to their communities, just to name a few!

1. Shirley Chisholm As the first Black woman elected to the United States Congress in 1968 and the first woman and African American to run for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination in 1972, Shirley Chisholm was a trailblazer. Her campaign slogan, “Unbought and Unbossed,” still resonates as a testament to her fearless advocacy for marginalized communities and her commitment to justice. She became a member of Delta Sigma Theta while at Brooklyn College.

2. Mary McLeod Bethune An educator, stateswoman, and philanthropist, Mary McLeod Bethune founded what is now Bethune-Cookman University. She also served as a key advisor to President Franklin D. Roosevelt, advocating for African American youth and women. Her dedication to education and civil rights laid the groundwork for future generations. She was inducted into Delta Sigma Theta as an honorary member in 1923 at the sorority’s national convention.

3. Barbara Jordan A lawyer, educator, and politician, Barbara Jordan was the first African American woman elected to the Texas Senate and the first Southern Black woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. Her eloquent speeches during the Watergate hearings cemented her legacy as a champion of ethics and democracy. She joined Delta Sigma Theta while in college at Texas Southern University.

4. Dorothy Height Often referred to as the “Godmother of the Civil Rights Movement,” Dorothy Height was a longtime president of the National Council of Negro Women. She worked alongside leaders like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and advocated for both racial and gender equality, leaving an indelible mark on the fight for social justice. A former national president of Delta Sigma Theta, she joined the organization while living in New York City.

5. Angela Bassett Award-winning actress Angela Bassett is a cultural icon celebrated for her powerful portrayals of strong Black women in film and television. As a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta, Bassett continues to inspire through her artistry and her dedication to empowering future generations of performers. She joined the sorority as an honorary member in 2013.

6. Natalie Cole The late Natalie Cole was a Grammy-winning singer whose career spanned decades. Known for hits like “Unforgettable,” her soulful voice and heartfelt performances earned her a special place in music history. As a Delta, she represented grace and excellence in the arts. Cole joined the sorority while in college at USC, pledging the Upsilon chapter.

7. Keisha Lance Bottoms As the 60th Mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms demonstrated exemplary leadership during challenging times, including the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide protests for racial justice. Her commitment to equity and economic development reflects Delta’s principles of public service. Bottoms is the only Atlanta mayor in history to have served all three branches of government. She joined the sorority at FAMU while in college.

8. Cicely Tyson The late Cicely Tyson was an Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress whose career choices redefined portrayals of Black women in Hollywood. She was also an advocate for social change and education, dedicating her life to uplifting her community through her artistry and activism and lived to the age of 96. Tyson is an honorary member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

9. Marcia Fudge Currently serving as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Marcia Fudge is a dedicated public servant and former Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus. Her work in government reflects Delta’s mission to advocate for social action and community uplift. A former national president, Fudge joined Delta Sigma Theta while in college at Ohio State University.

10. Nikki Giovanni A renowned poet, author, and activist, Nikki Giovanni’s words have inspired generations. Her work often explored themes of race, social justice, and Black empowerment, embodying the spirit of Delta Sigma Theta’s commitment to cultural enrichment. Giovanni recently became at ancestor at 81 years old and became an honorary member of the sorority in 1973.

11. Patricia Roberts Harris Patricia Roberts Harris broke barriers as the first Black woman to serve in a presidential cabinet, holding positions as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and Secretary of Health, Education, and Welfare. Her trailblazing career set a precedent for Black women in government leadership. She was the first Executive Director of Delta Sigma Theta, Sorority Inc.

12. Aretha Franklin While often celebrated as the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin was also an honorary member of Delta Sigma Theta who was inducted in 1992. Her music and activism made her a beacon of hope and empowerment, using her platform to support civil rights and equality.

13. Ruby Dee Ruby Dee was an acclaimed actress, poet, and playwright whose career spanned decades. Alongside her husband, Ossie Davis, she was an outspoken activist in the Civil Rights Movement. Her contributions to the arts and social justice exemplify the spirit of Delta Sigma Theta and she was an honorary co-chair of the sorority’s National Commission on Arts and Letters, as well as an honorary member.

These 13 women, through their careers and community impact, embody the legacy and mission of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated. As the organization celebrates 112 years of sisterhood and service, may their lives inspire future generations of women from any background, whether they belong to a sorority or not, to live with purpose and passion.