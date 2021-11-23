Joy Reid, Lance Gross, Abby Phillip and more join NPHC

A slate of inductions were made into the National Pan-Hellenic Council, known in the Black community as the Divine Nine.

It’s been a busy fall season for honorary inductions into the National Pan-Hellenic Council, widely known in the Black community as the Divine Nine.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. recently announced their honorary inductees, a list that included former Navy Admiral Michelle J. Howard, Ambassador Attallah Shabazz, the daughter of El-Hajj Malik El Shabazz, also known as Malcolm X, and Collette V. Smith, the NFL’s first Black female coach.

Among the recent honorary inductees into the Divine Nine sororities and fraternities are (from left) MSNBC anchor Joy Reid, actor Lance Gross and journalist Abby Phillip. (Photos: Rachel Luna/Getty Images, Jesse Grant/Getty Images and Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Among the other notable inductees were MSNBC show host Joy-Ann Reid, journalist Abby Phillip, and R&B songstress Ledisi.

“Honorary Membership is the highest honor extended to women who have made significant contributions to society while excelling in their chosen fields,” Delta Sigma Theta’s announcing Instagram page post read. “It is with joy that we welcome these exemplary women into our beloved sisterhood!”

The women were inducted during the second day of the 55th national convention of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., which was recently held both in Atlanta and virtually.

Additionally, activist Tamika D. Mallory was inducted into Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. last month. Mallory was pinned by Glenda Glover, the international president of the eldest Black sorority.

Actor Lance Gross, a Howard University graduate, was also inducted into Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. He wrote on his Instagram that the achievement was a “Long time Komin’.”

Earlier this year, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. announced a host of new honorary inducted members, including Tracee Ellis Ross, Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts, renowned Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award-winner Cynthia Erivo, prolific producer Debra Martin Chase, successful businesswoman Ursula M. Burns, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Alice Walker, Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame member Lisa Leslie, and Ruth E. Carter, the Academy Award-winning costumer for Black Panther and a slate of other films.

“Remember hearing the pride in momma’s voice when she talked about being a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority at Howard University,” Roberts wrote on Instagram back in July. “I’m honored to join these amazing women.”

Honorary members are recognized in Black sororities and fraternities for their work and service to the community; they have the same privileges as a pledged member. The distinction is considered one of the highest in any of the Divine Nine.

TheGrio’s Jared Alexander contributed to this report.

