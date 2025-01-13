5 ways to support Black families and communities in LA after wildfires

Since January 7, some Los Angeles residents have been living in what feels like a dystopian nightmare as wildfires blaze through the various parts of the area. As firefighters fought to contain the growing fires, many residents were forced to evacuate their homes with little to no time to prepare. Though the natural disaster has displaced thousands of people, from the elderly to infants, it has also sparked community action as people across the country band together in an effort to support those impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires. So whether you’re in LA looking for resources or out-of-state looking to support community efforts, here are five resources offering LA fire relief.

WalkGood LA

Dedicated to bringing people together, this Los Angeles-based organization has transformed its facility, “the WalkGood Yard,” into a distribution and donation center to help families impacted by the fire. On Jan. 13 and 14, the location is a pickup center for families, and for those who are unable to physically make it to the location, WalkGood LA is offering delivery through this link.

Stay up to date on all of WalkGood LA’s efforts, volunteer and donation requests on Instagram.

Directory of Black families’ GoFundMe link

From Altadena to the Palisades, hundreds of Black families have lost their homes and everything they own in these fires. This directory showcases a growing list of Black families who have launched GoFundMe campaigns in an effort to rebuild their lives after these devastating wildfires. Its color-coordinated system reflects if families are close to their goal, far from their goal or have achieved their goal.

It’s Bigger Than Us LA

It’s Bigger Than Us (IBTU) is a Los Angeles non-profit organization fueled by compassion, collaboration, and a shared commitment to uplifting underserved communities. In believing that every person deserves the opportunity to thrive, regardless of their circumstances, IBTU is offering fire relief for those impacted by the fires. The organization is currently accepting both monetary and physical donations of new clothing for all ages, hygiene products, bottled water, toys, comfort items, air mattresses, blankets, and more. For those in the Los Angeles Area, the organization is also accepting volunteer sign-ups so click here for more details.

Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC)

The Black Music Action Coalition is prioritizing support for Black residents and Black-owned businesses in Los Angeles that have been hit hard by the ongoing fires. BMAC’S emergency relief fund will provide direct aid to those impacted, with 100% of the funds going toward urgent relief efforts.

Thinkwatts Foundation

Thinkwatts Foundation is a nonprofit focused on providing diverse programs including food distribution, educational workshops, and urban development projects in Los Angeles. According to local LA journalist Slauson Girl, the founder of The Voice of Black Los Angeles, Thinkwatts hosted an aid and donation event, and is giving support straight to people impacted by housing loss from the fires.

If you are a community organization or non-profit doing wildfire relief work for Los Angeles’ Black communities, email us at [email protected] to be added to our resource list.