Matt James, the first Black star of ‘The Bachelor’ breaks up with Rachael Kirkconnell four years after plantation controversy

Matt James is reaching out to God amid recent heartbreak.

On Thursday, in an Instagram post, the 33-year-old first Black star of ‘The Bachelor’ announced he and the winner of his historic season, Rachael Kirkconnell, have officially ended their relationship with a prayer.

“Father God, give Rachael and I strength to mend our broken hearts,” began the caption of the post, which included a shot of them first meeting during their season of the hit reality TV series.

“Give us a peace about this decision to end our relationship that transcends worldly understanding,” he continued. “Shower our friends and family with kindness and love to comfort us. And remind us that our Joy comes from you, Lord.”

The comments have been turned off, and Kirkconnell is tagged in the post; however, she has yet to say anything publicly herself. Her last post on the platform is a video tribute to James celebrating his 33rd birthday on December 5.

“Happiest of birthdays to my best friend, my teammate, my sous chef, the man that has my whole heart,” she wrote in the caption.

She added, “You fill it (and my tummy) with so much love and laughter and i’m so thankful i get to dance through this life with you. thank you for your neverending love and support and smooches and snuggles. to many more adventures, happy birthday my pumpkin.”

Hours before he announced the split James was also posting from London with Kirkconnell on what appeared to be a romantic vacation. Neither has shed light as to what led to the split.

The pair met during the 25th season of “The Bachelor,” when James was the franchise’s first-ever Black lead. Kirkconnell won his heart, and then they became ensnared in post-show controversy. Photos leaked revealing that the 28-year-old reality TV star had once attended an antebellum-themed party in college.

The scandal reverberated throughout the “Bachelor” franchise, and when longtime series host Chirs Harrison defended Kirkconnell while discussing the matter with the franchise’s first Black “Bachelorette,” Rachel Lindsay, he exited the show.

The pair initially broke things off amid the scandal but had rekindled things by May 2021.

Speaking to People magazine at the time James said, “I’ve learned a lot. And at the end of day, everything that we’ve been through has prepared us for the future.”