Method Man accused of assault at the gym— but it wasn’t a random punch

Rapper and actor Method Man, best known as a member of the iconic hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan, allegedly was pumping more than weights at the gym recently.

Method Man is reportedly under investigation following an alleged assault at a Crunch Fitness gym on Staten Island, according to law enforcement sources.

The 53-year-old artist, whose real name is Clifford Smith, is accused of striking a 28-year-old man seven times in the face with a closed fist according to an exclusive story in The New York Post. Sources indicate the incident stemmed from the man’s past relationship with Smith’s daughter ten years ago. While the name of his daughter wasn’t officially listed, Method Man has previously spoken of his only daughter Cheyenne, who also happens to be a rapper.

Method Man went on the record about his deep love for his daughter at a New York City concert. “This is my baby baby,” he reportedly said on stage. “You know we prefer our daughters — we love our sons too! Something about daddy’s girl.”

According to The Post, a complaint was filed with the NYPD, though Smith has not been arrested. The alleged victim reported facial pain and dizziness but declined medical attention at the scene.

Method Man has been married for more than 20 years and shares three children with his wife Tamika.