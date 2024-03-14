‘Power Book II: Ghost’ to wrap with its fourth and final season

Starz announced the return of “Power Book II: Ghost” for its fourth season airing this summer, according to a press release.

Starz has announced the fourth and final season of “Power Book II: Ghost.” (Credit: Starz)

The forthcoming season, which is the second installment of the show’s “Power” universe, picks back up with Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) and Brayden Weston (Gianni Paolo) as they find their way back into the drug operations on the New York City streets.

In the explosive trailer, fans catch glimpses of what the show’s other main characters will battle in the new season. Monet Tejada (Mary J. Blige) is shown screaming in agony, whereas her children Diana (LaToya Tonodeo) and Dru (Lovell Adams-Gray) are fleeing a crime scene. Cane Tejada (Woody McClain) and Davis MacLean (Method Man) also appear in the dramatic teaser alongside a special guest appearance from Michael Ealy, who this season will play a supporting character, a detective.

Other notable cast members include Larenz Tate, LightSkinKeisha, Alix Lapri and Caroline Chikezie.

“This explosive season of ‘Ghost’ is a fitting crescendo in a decade of an immensely popular franchise – fans will not be disappointed,” said Kathryn Busby, president of programming for Starz. “While this marks the conclusion of one chapter, our commitment to the Power universe endures with more compelling storytelling on the horizon.”

The news of the beloved show’s last season follows Wednesday’s headlines that Starz will be expanding the “Power” universe with the development of a prequel series, “Origin.” The prequel will dig into the backstories of “Power” fan-favorite characters Ghost (Omari Hardwick) and Tommy (Joseph Sikora).

Starz revealed that this will be the final season of the popular spinoff, with “Power Book II: Ghost” airing in two parts. Part one of the series will premiere on Friday, June 7, and the second part will air on Friday, Sept. 6. Both episodes will be available for streaming on the Starz app at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Check out the trailer below:

