The reason Craig Melvin dedicated his first day as co-anchor of ‘Today’ to his parents

Craig Melvin has officially taken the helm of his new role as a co-anchor of NBC’s “Today” show. But not before thanking his mom and dad.

The 45-year-old TV anchor closed his sentimental first broadcast on Monday, Jan. 13, with a dedication to his parents, Betty Jo and Lawrence, who were on set for his big first day.

“Without them and the sacrifices they made when I was a kid, I’m not here,” he said.

The couple joined their son’s new co-host, Savannah Guthrie, in raising a champagne toast for Melvin, Hello magazine reported.

“I have butterflies in my stomach today. He deserves this. I love you,” Betty-Jo said.

Ahead of his big first day on the new job, he opened up further about the sacrifices his parents made throughout his childhood to help him obtain his news anchor dreams.

“They believed in me long before anyone else,” Melvin told People magazine in an exclusive interview. “I didn’t fully appreciate how much they had sacrificed over the years.”

Melvin’s mother and father weren’t the only VIP guests who attended Monday’s broadcast. They were joined by his wife of over 13 years, Lindsay Czarniak, and the two children they share, son Delano, 10, and daughter Sybil, 8.

In footage shared on social media from the broadcast, Melvin’s children appeared on the air alongside their mom and dad to share heartfelt messages and encouragement for their father. While Delano praised Melvin for being a good dad he also said he “deserved” his promotion, Sybil informed the viewers that her dad loves to play with her and enjoys tickle fights. Melvin and his son were even dressed in matching navy suits for the occasion.

In a post on Instagram about his first day, Melvin wrote, “I’ve been overwhelmed with well wishes and my heart overflows with gratitude.

Thank you for reaching out to congratulate.”

He added, “I’m honored and truly humbled to be a part of the next chapter with Savannah Guthrie.”

The husband and father of two, originally from Columbia, S.C., joins “Today” after host Hoda Kotb stepped down after 17 years on the NBC show. Before stepping in as her replacement, Melvin had hosted the third hour of the program with Al Roker.

When the promotion was first announced in November, Melvin told Hoda, “It means a lot to inherit this from you. You’ve been the heart of this place for a long time. You helped save this show.”