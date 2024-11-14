Craig Melvin will replace Hoda Kotb on the ‘Today’ show

As Hoda Kotb’s departure from the “Today” show nears, more changes are on the horizon. Longtime host Craig Melvin is gearing up to replace Kotb as co-anchor.

Melvin, 45, who already hosts the third hour of “Today” alongside Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones, and Dylan Dreyer, made the announcement during Thursday’s broadcast. The announcement comes roughly two months after Kotb announced that, after nearly two decades, she was departing the show to focus on her family.

“I am beyond excited and grateful,” Melvin said during the broadcast as he became emotional. “I’ve enjoyed just a lifetime of blessings and this is the latest in a long line of blessings.”

Speaking to Kotb, Melvin said, “It means a lot to inherit this from you. You’ve been the heart of this place for a long time. You helped save this show.”

Roker, who joined the show via Zoom to congratulate Melvin, said, “I knew that this day would come. I’ve watched you grow. I’ve seen you as a journalist but more importantly, I’ve seen you as a dad, as a son, all the things that make you who you are,” he said. “I am so proud and so happy for you right now because you are so worthy of this.”

Starting Monday, Jan. 13, Melvin will host three hours in a row. Kotb’s last day on the show is slated for Friday, Jan. 10.

Originally from South Carolina, the two-time Emmy-winning anchor has worked at NBC News for 14 years and became an anchor at “Today” in 2018. His coverage spans breaking news, sit-downs with presidents and other prominent figures, multiple Olympics and Super Bowl games, and more. In 2011, he married sports broadcaster Lindsay Czarniak; together, they share two children.

An unnamed source told People magazine, “Craig is a super-talented anchor. He’s very well-rounded. He has all the things you want to fill this role. Hoda has two really big jobs, and they’re taking it one step at a time, figuring it all out.”

Other upcoming changes at the show include the fourth hour of the show becoming “TODAY with Jenna & Friends.” Debuting Jan. 13, the new hour will have a rotating cast fill-in of co-hosts until a permanent host is named.