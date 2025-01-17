Cam Newton says ‘it hurts’ not to feel like ‘Superman’ to his 8 kids after losing NFL salary

Cam Newton is worried he doesn’t have it like he used to.

The 35-year-old former Carolina Panthers player, who hasn’t played professional football since 2021, opened up about how his NFL salary used to make him feel like “Superman” to his children on this week’s episode of Fox’s “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.”

“I’m going into a different phase of my life that’s going to require a different form of myself,” Newton explained candidly on the show.

He continued, “Being in the NFL, everyone knows there’s a large sum of money that comes to you in a short span of time, and being away from the game for three years, those checks don’t come in the same. Like I got eight kids.”

People magazine reported that he has four children with ex-girlfriend Kia Proctor: sons Chosen Sebastian, Camidas Swain, and Cashmere Saint and daughter Sovereign-Dior Cambella. According to the outlet, he also helped raise Proctor’s oldest daughter, Shakira. Newton also shares two children with LaReina Shaw: son Caesar and Shaw’s older son from another relationship, Jaden.

In March 2024, Newton welcomed his latest daughter with his current girlfriend Jasmin Brown.

Speaking on the reality TV show, the father said, “It hurts me knowing that I can’t provide like I once did. It hurts thinking that I’m Superman, but in reality, I’m just a man.”

After Newton left the Panthers following a disappointing season in which he struggled with accuracy, he has gone on to do sports commentary on podcasts and, according to The Sporting News, recently joined ESPN as a guest opposite Stephen A. Smith for “First Take.”

On the Fox reality TV series, Newton has joined 15 other athletes, celebrities, and Hollywood A-listers, including fitness influencer Kayla Nicole, actress Kyla Pratt, Olympian Marion Jones, Denise Richards, and more, for a series of grueling Navy SEAL-level challenges.