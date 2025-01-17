‘Dear White People’ actor DeRon Horton reveals he was shot days before Christmas: ‘def wasn’t on my wish list!’

DeRon Horton is recovering after a shooting that took place days before Christmas.

On Thursday, the 32-year-old actor informed fans in a post on Instagram that he’d been recovering following getting shot in the arm days leading up to the winter holiday.

“First off. I wanna give an honor to God for covering me and protecting me to make it out this situation and countless other ones,” Horton began in the caption of the post that included pictures of his stitched-up arm’s recovery in the hospital, x-rays, and from the car he was in at the time.

He thanked everyone who checked on him, including his family and friends.

“I love yall, Thank you,” he said.

“Gettin shot a few days before Xmas def wasn’t on my wish list,” he continued.

According to Horton, he was in a vehicle when the shooter shot at him through a window. The bullet struck Horton’s arm, leaving it broken and shattered.

“But I’m Blessed dawg to not be in a casket or paralyzed Lord Thank You,” the “Dear White People” alum added.

Horton received a plate and screws and explained a part of his recovery ahead includes a pause on working out “for a minute.”

“Which I’m mad about BUT it coulda been worse,” he noted.

Horton, a native of Houston, TX, said he was feeling “amazing,” adding that he didn’t need “no sympathy” because he intends to “bounce right back.”

“I just wanted to remind yall and myself to Keep God first! Stay Alert n Grateful for Everything. the devil can’t stop s— when you walk w God,” he concluded his post.

Fans and Black Hollywood insiders alike have been rallying around the actor offering up support in the comments.

Actress, writer, and producer Issa Rae said, “So glad you’re okay.”

“Glad you’re still with us, Tuff Stuff,” Samuel Jackson, who starred alongside Horton in Apple TV +’s “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,”

began in a reply to the post. “Good thing you’re covered by the All mighty. Hoping you heal quickly & painlessly as possible. Stay Blessed.”

Actress Logan Browning, Horton’s fellow “Dear White People” co-star, wrote, “Dear God, thank you for protecting my special Deron.”

Fellow actor Keith Powers, who wished Horton a “speedy recovery,” also said, “Thank God you’re good bro.”