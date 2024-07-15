Remember that viral video of Michael Ealy hugging Meagan Good while ignoring Jonathan Majors? Here’s what really happened

Meagan Good is speaking out after a video went viral of actor Michael Ealy picking her up for a hug while seemingly ignoring her boyfriend, Jonathan Majors.

In the video, which has been viewed over 16 million times on X (Twitter), Good’s “Think Like a Man” co-star, Ealy, is shown picking her up and giving her a big hug at the PowerPlayers Mix & Mingle event in Los Angeles. He then walks past Majors to greet rapper D Smoke and his wife, Angelina Sherie. The interaction, which occurred on July 10, has sparked a debate not only about Good and Majors’ relationship, but also the right way to greet someone’s significant other.

Good is now addressing the viral video. The actress commented on The Shade Room’s post of the clip, saying that the footage was edited.

Meagan Good attends Tyler Perry's "Divorce In The Black" New York Premiere at Regal Times Square on July 8, 2024, in New York City.

“So we’re just gonna edit out the first part of the video where Jonathan and Michael exchange a big hug first and then speak life over each other — “before” he gives me a big brother hug?” she wrote. “Lol smh super unfortunate how people don’t have anything better to do than project on others and intentionally perpetuate negative misguided commentary on life snippets they have no real context to. It’s sad. Sigh. But still, God bless yall.”

Some fans have commented that it appears Ealy does greet Majors in full video of the interaction as he is shown exiting an embrace with the “Creed III” actor. Good and Majors’ relationship has sparked controversy since the actors were first publicly linked in 2023.

Majors was convicted of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in December 2023 and sentenced to a 52-week in-person domestic violence intervention program. Good’s fans have shown concern for her wellbeing since she began dating Majors, claiming she may be involved with him for PR, but the actress told the Washington Post in a recent interview that she is in love, happy, and knows how to make her own decisions.

“I’ve been working my entire life. I’ve been taking care of my family since I was a teenager. I don’t need to be paid. The little pride in me thinks, ‘Y’all crazy as hell,’” Good says. “I’m not a 20-year-old girl. I’ve lived quite a few lifetimes already. I appreciate concern when it’s genuine. But I’m also like ‘I got a mama. I got a big sister. I’ve got very, very close friends of family who do not f— around when it comes to me. I’m good.’”

“I know that Jonathan makes me very happy,” she added. “And I love him very much and I feel very, very loved by him. And I’m grateful for even the horrible things that we’ve experienced. I don’t wish that for him. But, for us, I think that it’s produced something different and special and that I’m thankful for. I care more about protecting him because I’ve been in this business for 30 years. He’s been a working actor for nine years. This is culture shock to him. I’m also thankful for the timing that God put us together, you know, and to be able to be there.”