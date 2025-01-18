Wondering what to watch this weekend? Here’s TheGrio’s top movies and TV show picks

Editor’s note: The following article is an op-ed, and the views expressed are the author’s own. Read more opinions on theGrio. This article originally appeared on Popviewers.

As the winter sets in and the weekend looms large, there’s no better time to indulge in a little escapism. Whether you’re looking to curl up under a blanket or escape the chill with the hottest new releases, there’s a world of shows and movies waiting to take you somewhere far, far away.

From binge-worthy series to the latest blockbuster hits, this weekend offers the perfect opportunity to dive into fresh stories, unforgettable characters, and cinematic adventures that will transport you from the frosty outdoors to captivating realms of entertainment. Here’s what to watch to make the most of your weekend!

What to Watch – Movies

1. “One Of Them Days”

“One of Them Days”, starring Keke Palmer and SZA, is a hilarious and heartwarming buddy comedy that’s sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. The story follows Alyssa (SZA) and her best friend as they scramble to come up with rent money after discovering that Alyssa’s boyfriend has blown their entire savings.

With their backs against the wall, the duo races against the clock to avoid eviction, all while navigating the chaos of their increasingly outrageous attempts to solve the problem—and keep their friendship intact. Produced by “Insecure” alum Issa Rae, the film effortlessly blends humor, tension, and heart, offering a fresh take on the buddy comedy genre. With a stellar 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, “One of Them Days” promises to be a must-watch when it hits theaters tomorrow, January 17.

(Sony Pictures Releasing)

2. “Back In Action”

Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx are back in “Back in Action,” a Netflix original set to be one of 2025’s biggest films. Diaz makes her long-awaited return to Hollywood after a 10-year break.

Foxx joins her following a health scare in 2023. The action-packed comedy follows Emily (Diaz) and Matt (Foxx), a suburban couple with a secret past as elite CIA agents, who are pulled back into the world of espionage.

With thrilling chase scenes, intense stunts, and plenty of laughs, the film mixes high-octane action with sharp humor. Think “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” meets “The Spy Who Dumped Me,” but with even more explosive moments and a perfect blend of comedy and thrills.

(Netflix)

3. “Wolf Man”

“Wolf Man” is a horror film directed by Leigh Whannell, who co-wrote the screenplay with Corbett Tuck. A reboot of the 1941 classic “The Wolf Man,” the movie stars Christopher Abbott, Julia Garner, Matilda Firth, and Sam Jaeger.

It tells the story of Blake Lovell (Abbott), a man who moves his family to Oregon and soon finds himself battling a werewolf to protect his wife and daughter—only to slowly transform into the creature himself.

Jason Blum produced the film through Blumhouse Productions. The premise follows Blake Lovell, a family man, who moves with his wife Charlotte and daughter Ginger from San Francisco to Oregon after inheriting his childhood home, which has been empty since his estranged father disappeared. One night, a werewolf attacks the family during a full moon, and Blake is injured. As they lock themselves inside the house for safety, Blake begins to change in terrifying ways, threatening the lives of his wife and daughter.

(Universal Pictures)

4. “Unstoppable”



Amazon MGM Studios is making waves with the release of “Unstoppable,” a biographical sports drama that’s now available to stream on Prime Video. This emotional rollercoaster tells the true story of Anthony Robles, a college wrestler who, despite having only one leg, rises to become an undefeated champion. Based on Robles’ book, “Unstoppable:” From Underdog to Undefeated, the film highlights his incredible journey of determination and resilience.

The cast features Jennifer Lopez as Anthony’s strong-willed mother and Jharrel Jerome, known for “When They See Us,” as Robles. With a supporting cast including Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña, and Don Cheadle, the film is packed with talent. Directed by William Goldenberg in his directorial debut, “Unstoppable” is produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, adding to the excitement around this inspiring story.

At its heart, “Unstoppable” is more than a sports movie—it’s a story about overcoming adversity, redefining strength, and proving that true power comes from within. The film’s powerful moments are made all the more moving by Jerome’s portrayal of Robles, particularly in the emotional line: “If I win, having one leg won’t be the most important thing about me.” “Unstoppable” is now streaming on Prime Video, offering a message that will leave you inspired.

(Prime Video)

5. “Sing Sing”

“Sing Sing” is a powerful prison drama directed by Greg Kwedar, based on the real-life Rehabilitation Through the Arts program at “Sing Sing” Maximum Security Prison.

The film follows incarcerated men who create theatrical performances, showcasing the transformative power of art. Featuring professional actors Colman Domingo and Paul Raci alongside former inmates like Clarence “Divine Eye” Maclin and Jon-Adrian “JJ” Velazquez, the film premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.

(A24)

What to Watch – TV Shows

1. “Severance”

“Severance” is a gripping Apple TV+ series that blends sci-fi and psychological thriller, exploring the lives of employees at a mysterious company where work and personal memories are surgically separated. As they uncover dark secrets about their employer, the show delves into themes of identity, control, and corporate dystopia.

After nearly a three-year hiatus, “Severance” returns with its highly anticipated second season, kicking off tomorrow on Apple TV+. The cast has been making waves on a promotional tour, including a standout appearance at Grand Central Station in New York, which sparked tons of online buzz. The second season has already earned rave reviews, currently holding a 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, and is widely praised for its tense atmosphere and storytelling. New episodes of “Severance” are out on Fridays on Apple TV+.

(Apple TV+)

2. “SNL 50: Beyond Saturday Night”

Peacock’s four-part docuseries “SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night,” now streaming, offers a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the making of Saturday Night Live, focusing on the creative process of its writers. The series takes viewers through the life cycle of an SNL sketch—from its inception as a simple idea to its transformation into a fully produced segment, complete with set design and wardrobe, all within the span of a week.

Comedian and SNL writer Bryan Tucker reflects on the often-overlooked role of writers in the series, explaining, “When people watch an “SNL” sketch, they don’t think of the writer behind it at all. I’ve had people ask how much of it is improvised, and I tell them maybe 1%.” The docuseries reveals the hard work and collaboration that go into creating each iconic sketch, offering fans a new appreciation for the team behind the laughs.

Peacock

3. “The Pitt”

Get ready for the next big medical drama! “The Pitt” is here to take over your screen with high-stakes action, emotional twists, and life-or-death decisions. Set in the intense “ER” of Pittsburgh Trauma Hospital, this show packs in all the thrills and drama you’ve been craving.

From the creators of “ER” and “The West Wing,” “The Pitt” brings non-stop excitement, with Noah Wyle leading the cast in what’s set to be one of the year’s most talked-about series. It’s an adrenaline rush from start to finish, and you’ll be hooked from the first episode. Prepare for a wild, unforgettable ride that will keep you on the edge of your seat! New episodes of “The Pitt” are out on Thursdays on Max.

(Max)

What to Watch – Comedy Special

1. “Roy Wood Jr. Lonely Flowers”

When comedian Roy Wood Jr. left his role as a correspondent on “The Daily Show” in 2023, he wasn’t sure what his next move would be—yet within no time, he had already sold three TV scripts, landed a book deal, and secured an hour-long comedy special. This began an exciting new chapter for Wood, who had already earned a reputation for his sharp, insightful comedy.

In addition to his writing and special, Wood tapped into the world of television with “Have I Got News for You” on CNN, a comedy show based on the British series of the same name. On the show, Wood quizzes celebrities about current events, blending humor with a critical eye on the news cycle.

For Wood, his transition to CNN felt like a natural evolution. “The Daily Show taught me to over-analyze and find the unique angle on a story that no one else is covering,” he explains. “And Trevor Noah, through observation, showed me when to channel my anger as a Black man in comedy and when to hold it back and use it strategically.” Through all of these new ventures, Wood continues to hone his voice, exploring America’s psyche with the same depth and humor that made him a standout on “The Daily Show”. The special is available to stream on Hulu now!

(Hulu)

Whether you’re in the mood for a heart-pounding medical drama like “The Pitt,” a deep dive into the world of comedy with Roy Wood Jr.’s latest projects, or the thrilling return of “Severance,” there’s no shortage of must-watch shows right now.

With gripping storytelling, talented casts, and fresh perspectives, these series are sure to keep you glued to your screen. Don’t miss out—grab your