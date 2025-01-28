‘RHOP’ star Karen Huger fires lawyers following guilty DUI verdict

Karen Huger is reportedly on her way home from an out-of-state rehab program, but not without making one major change in her life right away. She has fired her legal team.

According to court documents obtained by InTouch Weekly, the sentencing for the 61-year-old “Real Housewives of Potomac” star in her DUI case has been postponed from Wednesday, January 29 to February 26.

Huger has also hired two new attorneys, David Martella and Barry Helfand, to take over the case. The outlet reported that Barry asked the judge to postpone the sentencing to ensure they have enough time to prepare. The Grand Dame’s new attorneys also vouched for her rehab program, calling it “appropriate for this case.”

On Jan. 9, Huger skipped participating in filming the “RHOP” season 9 reunion to attend rehab.

“Karen made the important decision to enter a private recovery program, so was unable to attend the reunion taping today,” a statement from her legal team read at the time. “She was fully supported in this choice. We stand behind Karen as she embarks on this meaningful journey and are proud of her for taking such a significant step forward in her personal growth.”

In December 2024, a Maryland jury found the reality TV star guilty of a DUI and DWI stemming from an arrest in Montgomery County, Maryland, in March 2024. Huger was arrested following a single-car collision on the evening of March 19, 2024. Responding officers and emergency personnel observed a belligerent Huger; the bodycam footage of the arrest was made public.

Per Maryland state law, after being found guilty, Huger could be facing up to two years behind bars. In the state, first-time offenders convicted of a DUI face up to a $1,000 fine and up to one year in jail. For a second offense, offenders face a $2,000 fine and up to two years in jail.

The veteran Housewife maintains that after having dinner with a friend and becoming emotional during their conversation, she was in a highly emotional state while driving home. In that condition, she claimed, she saw acar coming into her lane and swerved to avoid hitting the other vehicle. She then lost control of the 2017 white Maserati she was driving andcrashedinto a tree, leaving the car totaled.

“I would like to stress it’s important to understand your emotional state when driving and may this be a reminder to all to use their seatbelts,” she said at the time. “My mother may be my Guardian Angel, but the seatbelt saved my life.”

In recent days there has also been increased chatter surrounding whether or not Huger is making another major change: departing from “RHOP.” As more and more people theorize about whether or not she’s departing, some of her castmates have begun to show their support.

“RHOP” star Wendy Osefo told Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” she’s “happy that she decided to focus on herself and get the help and what she needs.”

She added, “I think whether she comes back for another season is solely dependent on whether she’s ready to.”