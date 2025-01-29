Brittney Griner plans to sign with the Atlanta Dream, ending her 11-year run with Phoenix

Griner announced the move in a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday night that the star center would sign a one-year deal with Atlanta.

Associated Press
Jan 29, 2025
Brittney Griner, theGrio.com
WNBA player Brittney Griner watches the second half of the inaugura Unrivaled 3-on-3 basketball game between the Lunar Owls and the Mist, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Medley, Fla. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson)

Brittney Griner plans to sign with the Atlanta Dream, marking the end of her 11-year career with the Phoenix Mercury.

Griner announced the move in a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday night, and her agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, confirmed to The Associated Press that the star center would sign a one-year deal with Atlanta.

“Free agency has been everything I wanted it to be, honestly. I was able to find where I wanted to go,” Griner said in the video. “Honestly, what led me to that decision ultimately was the team, the players. Also my family. I’m thrilled for this chapter.”

WNBA free agents can’t sign contracts until Feb. 1.

The 6-foot-9 Griner had spent her entire career with Phoenix since getting drafted No. 1 in 2013. Now 34, she decided this offseason to test free agency for the first time. Griner is signing for only one year because a new collective bargaining agreement featuring potentially massive salary increases is expected to take effect in 2026.

Griner missed the 2022 season when she was detained for nearly 10 months in Russia after authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis. She was freed in a prisoner swap when the United States released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Kevin Hart brings his childhood to the small screen with BET+’s adult animated series ‘Lil Kev’
Also Read:
Kevin Hart brings his childhood to the small screen with BET+’s adult animated series ‘Lil Kev’
Brittney Griner, theGrio.com
Phantom center Brittney Griner (42) defends against Mist forward Breanna Stewart (30) during the first half of an Unrivaled 3-on-3 basketball game Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, in Medley, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Griner averaged 17.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks this past season with Phoenix. She’s third on the WNBA’s career blocks list, 65 behind leader Margo Dydek.

Griner said going through free agency posed some challenges.

“It was a hard decision since you’re leaving what you know. What I’ve known for my whole career,” she said. “There’s an exciting factor of like, OK, this is a rebrand now. I get to show them something different.”

Griner becomes the most prominent free-agent signing in Atlanta’s history, and she joins a talented squad led by Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray. The Dream made a coaching change this offseason, bringing in Karl Smesko from Florida Gulf Coast. Griner, Howard and Gray are playing in the new 3-on-3 league Unrivaled this offseason.

The Dream went 15-25 last season and made the playoffs for the second straight year. They were eliminated in the first round by eventual WNBA champion New York.

Griner, a 10-time All-Star, also had discussions with Dallas and Las Vegas.

It has been an offseason of change for Phoenix. Earlier Tuesday, the Mercury were finalizing a deal to acquire Alyssa Thomas from the Connecticut Sun, a person familiar with that trade told the AP. It’s also not clear whether veteran Diana Taurasi will play again or retire.

Grant Ellis gave out his First Impression rose on ‘The Bachelor’ before he even met the ladies in person
Also Read:
Grant Ellis gave out his First Impression rose on ‘The Bachelor’ before he even met the ladies in person
Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

Standoff in South Africa ends with 87 miners dead and anger over police’s ‘smoke them out’ tactics

Standoff in South Africa ends with 87 miners dead and anger over police’s ‘smoke them out’ tactics

By TheGrio

Detroit man charged with murdering 13-year-old Na’Ziyah Harris highlights how society fails Black girls, Judge says

Detroit man charged with murdering 13-year-old Na’Ziyah Harris highlights how society fails Black girls, Judge says

By TheGrio

Federal prosecutors won’t seek charges in deadly arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene

Federal prosecutors won’t seek charges in deadly arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene

By TheGrio

A Foreign Object Found In Her Body Suggested She Didn’t Take Her Own Life, And Then Her Boyfriend Was Charged With Her Murder

A Foreign Object Found In Her Body Suggested She Didn’t Take Her Own Life, And Then Her Boyfriend Was Charged With Her Murder

By Chip Chick

She Vanished On The Night She Planned To Tell Her Boyfriend She Was Pregnant

She Vanished On The Night She Planned To Tell Her Boyfriend She Was Pregnant

By Chip Chick

Third man arrested in 14-year-old Patchogue girl’s disappearance case

Third man arrested in 14-year-old Patchogue girl’s disappearance case

By Greater Long Island